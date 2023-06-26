Insider Drops Details on Nick Chubb’s Shifting Role With Browns

The Cleveland Browns may be relying on the pass more next season but Nick Chubb is still expected to get his touches, although it might be in an “evolved” role.

The Browns have relied heavily on Chubb since he arrived in Cleveland back in 2018 as a second-round pick. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

The Browns are expected to go more pass-heavy next season with Deshaun Watson entering his second season with the Browns, but that doesn’t mean Chubb will be phased out, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. However, there will be subtle changes.

“The blocking schemes will change some to accommodate Watson’s mobility and designed runs, but Nick Chubb and the zone blocking schemes will still be a big part of the offense,” Cabot wrote in her latest mailbag column. “The Browns recognize that Chubb is a huge part of the offense, and that’s not changing anytime soon. This is still the AFC North, and there’s still weather to contend with in November and December.”

Nick Chubb to Have Larger Pass-Catching Role

Chubb is also expected to have a larger role as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, which he has done sparingly during his career due to the presence of Kareem Hunt and others.

“A strong running game will also support Watson’s more explosive passing game,” Cabot said. “In addition, Chubb will be used more as a receiver out of the backfield, so his touches might evolve, but he’ll get them.”

Chubb has 119 catches for 990 yards in his career. He has found the end zone four times as a receiver. He caught just 27 passes last year, while Hunt caught 35.

As for his role, Chubb isn’t sweating it. He’s just looking to maximize his impact when the ball is in his grasp.

“I’m not worried at all,” Chubb said during minicamp of the Browns’ potential shift on offense. “I can’t control what I can’t control. When the ball is in my hand, I have full control, so I’m not worried about anything.”

Deshaun Watson Confident Nick Chubb Will Get Work

Chubb also has a key cheerleader on the Browns roster in Watson. Earlier this offseason, the Browns quarterback made it clear that Chubb is going to be heavily involved.

“Nick Chubb is going to get his carries. You are going to see Nick Chubb taking it to the house — from 50 yards, see him run it in from 1 yard,” Watson said during an appearance on Twitter Spaces. “We are going to feed two-four. He’s going to get the ball for sure. Fans don’t have to worry about Nick Chubb being unhappy. Nick Chubb is going to run the ball. We have the best O-line group in the NFL and we want to run behind those guys.”

There are high expectations for the Browns next season, Watson in particular. Cleveland gave up a boatload of assets to get him last offseason and he didn’t wow in his six appearances last season. However, the one-time NFL passing leader has impressed so far in offseason workouts and Watson is expected to look more like the Pro Bowler he was in Houston with no suspension looming and the rust knocked off.