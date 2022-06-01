Odell Beckham Responds to Talk of Beef With Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Much was made of the division in the Cleveland Browns locker room following the release of Odell Beckham Jr. last season and defenders Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome gave some insight into how it played out.

Things got ugly in a hurry for the Browns and Beckham after he was not dealt at the trade deadline. The main catalyst in the situation was Odell Beckham Sr. posting a video on the day of the NFL trade deadline showing all the times Mayfield missed on throws or didn’t see OBJ open. He also went into the comment section and further trashed Mayfield, even commenting on his contract situation.

The Browns and Beckham quickly agreed to a restructured deal and he was released, later signing with the Rams, where he went on to be a key contributor on a run to a Super Bowl. Back in Cleveland, many of his former teammates were cheering him on, including Owusu-Koramoah and Newsome.

“Odell got to be one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Owusu-Koramoah said on the “Varsity House” podcast this week — a sentiment Newsome was quick to second.

While it was all love for Beckham from last year’s rookie standouts, Newsome did add that Mayfield was also well-liked within the locker room.

“The crazy thing is Baker is a great teammate too,” Newsome added. “I was hanging out with the offensive guys a little bit.”

Odell Beckham Responds to Clip On Twitter

While they had plenty of praise for their veteran teammates, the duo did admit that the tension between the two did weigh on the locker room.

“It was so much — that relationship, the whole entire thing was just off,” Newsome said. “And yes, it was distracting, but I knew at the end of the day I still had to do my job. At the end of the day, we play defense. We don’t have to worry about the guy throwing us the ball, we don’t got to worry about the guy catching the ball.”

Owusu-Koramoah closed the clip by petitioning Beckham to send him some size 14 cleats, which got OBJ’s attention.

“They gone get understand one day!” Beckham tweeted in response. “Lol bruhhh my cleats was my size only I wish I coulda go ya right brudda [Owusu-Koramoah] and [Newsome] I still got plenty orange cleats left.”

What the first part of that means isn’t exactly clear but it doesn’t sound like JOK will be getting any cleats.