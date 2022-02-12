Odell Beckham Finally Breaks Silence on Ugly Browns Exit

Odell Beckham Jr. finally addressed his ugly exit from the Cleveland Browns on Friday, just days before playing in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to Friday’s Super Bowl media day, Beckham had remained silent on the details of his unceremonious divorce from the Browns after three seasons. He gave some interesting insight into the situation.

“One of the biggest regrets I have about the way things ended is I didn’t have … it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure,” he told reporters. “It was just it. One of the things I’ve always been big on in my life is closure, because if you don’t have closure, the doors, if they’re not closed, they are always still open. Having to leave and leave these guys you had lifetime friendships with, they’re your brothers, and it was just so abrupt.”

While Beckham’s seemingly forced exit from Cleveland left a sour taste for fans of the team, it was clear he had strong relationships in the locker room. Multiple Browns players have sent messages of support on social media to Beckham during the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl. That includes Jarvis Landry, Beckham’s best friend who has an unclear future in Cleveland.

Beckham Said Situation ‘Out of His Control’

Things got ugly in a hurry for the Browns and Beckham after he was not dealt at the trade deadline. The main catalyst in the situation was Odell Beckham Sr. posting a video on the day of the NFL trade deadline showing all the times Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield missed on throws and didn’t see OBJ open. He also went into the comment section and further trashed Mayfield, even commenting on his contract situation.

“A lot of things were out of my control,” Odell Beckham Jr. said of the video. “By the time I woke up, the video was already posted, it just was unfortunate. Sometimes things go that way in life and you’ve got to roll with the punches. I just think about here I am now and just making the most of the opportunity we have.”

As for his relationship with Mayfield, Beckham said those conversations will likely happen with time.

“Like I said earlier about closing doors and getting to have closure, I’m sure that conversation will be had at some point,” he said.

Beckham Willing to Take Less to Stay With Rams

Beckham has found a home in Los Angeles. He played a large role in the Rams 20-17 win in the NFC Championship, snatching nine catches for 113 yards. Meanwhile, Landry and the rest of the Browns were sitting at home, as they have been for the entire postseason after finishing a disappointing 8-9.

Beckham has earned nearly $82 million in his career and has been wildly successful in his endeavors and endorsements off the field. He said he’d be willing to stay with Los Angeles, even if it meant taking a hit financially.

“Yeah, of course,” Beckham said with a chuckle and a smile. “Of course. I just really want to focus on winning this game because I feel like winning this game, everything else is gonna handle the rest. But this place, man, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home.”

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams after being released by the Browns and should be sought after due to his production