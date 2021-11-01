Chiefs Urged to Pursue Browns Star at Trade Deadline

After a game where he received just one target, Cleveland Browns wide receiver will be a name floating around in multiple trade rumors with the deadline approaching on Tuesday.

The Browns have been unable to integrate Beckham into the offense since he returned from a torn ACL and Sunday’s one catch, six-yard performance was the worse of his rocky Browns tenure.

Beckham may not be the exciting, game-breaking receiver he once was but he’s simply not getting the opportunities to produce in Cleveland. That could lead to some contenders in need of a playmaker to swoop in like the Chiefs and the Saints, who were petitioned by ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky to make a move.

.@danorlovsky7 calls the Cleveland Browns "the biggest disappointment in football" 😳 "If I were the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints I would call the Browns and see if they'll trade Odell Beckham." pic.twitter.com/voX3dZrRYf — First Take (@FirstTake) November 1, 2021

“If I were the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints I would call the Browns and see if they’ll trade Odell Beckham,” Orlovsky said on Monday’s First Take, also mentioning the Packers. “Get something on the defensive side [for Beckham]. That’s why they are the biggest disappointment in football. That’s why they are a 4-4 football team. They have two losses when they scored 30 and 42. They are not a 4-4 football team because their quarterback is playing with one arm and playing tough all season. They’re 4-4 football team because all the money and draft picks they spent on the defensive side of the football have been an absolute and utter failure.”

Kevin Stefanski Takes Blame for Beckham’s Issues





Play



Kevin Stefanski: "We have to find ways to be explosive with the ball" Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on November 1st, 2021. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2021-11-01T16:43:41Z

In six games Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns. In total, Beckham’s underwhelming Browns career includes 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging just 54.7 yards per game.

Beckham’s involvement has taken a steady decline, which Browns head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski takes the blame for.

“I would tell you first and foremost, I need to do a better job. I really do. I need to make sure that I put him in position to make some plays, and I did not do a good enough job certainly yesterday,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday, November 1. “His effect on our offense is there, but I do need to do a better job of making sure that the ball makes its way into his hands.”

Stefanski has no question that Beckham can still be a dynamic player.

“Yeah, I do based off of what I see from him each week,” he said. “Again, I just think he can affect the game. That is where I am really making sure that myself and coaches we have to put him in position to make some plays.”

‘Free Odell’ Trends After Loss to Steelers

After Beckham’s lack of involvement, “Free Odell” started trending on Twitter following the Browns’ loss to the Steelers.

Free Odell — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 31, 2021

But it isn’t that easy. There are a lot of questions when it comes to Beckham’s value and Browns GM Andrew Berry hasn’t been one to sell low during his time at the helm in Cleveland.

An argument for trading Beckham — or even Jarvis Landry for that matter — is that the Browns would have more money to work with next season as they look to use the $26 million-plus the duo command elsewhere.