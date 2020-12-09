Odell Beckham Fires Off Cryptic Tweets as Speculation Swirls

Odell Beckham Jr. is working his way back from a season-ending injury and the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has had plenty to say about his future.

Beckham has been sharing posts on his journey back from a torn ACL he suffered in October early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But his latest set of tweets had a cryptic tone and came after he found his name trending during the Brownsʻ offensive explosion in a 41-35 win against the Tennesee Titans on Sunday.

Beckhamʻs name was trending because of the sentiment that the Browns offense — specifically Baker Mayfield — has been better with him on the sideline.

The Browns are playing better without Odell say what you want everyone is getting touches & Baker looks a lot more comfortable. — Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) December 6, 2020

Beckham posted on Monday, saying. “I promise u…. im gon win this.”

Gods will… one day the story will really unfold . Just sticking to the script, day by day! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 7, 2020

He followed that up with another tweet that said: “Gods will. One day the story will really unfold. Just sticking to the script, day by day!”

Odell Beckham Never Though Heʻd Leave Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. believed he would retire as a New York Giant I All Things CoveredWe've delivered stars as guests on a weekly basis, but this week delves into true celebrity status. The one and only Odell Beckham Jr. joins All Things Covered (39:45) for a wide-ranging conversation on his health, being misunderstood, his time with the Giants and much more. But first, our guys Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden… 2020-12-08T18:05:57Z

Beckham opened up during an interview with the All Things Covered podcast about his time in New York with the Giants on Monday.

“I never thought I would play for another team besides the Giants,” Beckham said. “I never wanted to win a championship for anybody more than the Giants, bro. It was just such a legendary place. I was very proud to be a part of that organization.”

Beckham’s best season came in 2015, when he racked up 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Giants. During his first three years in the league, OBJ went over 1,300 yards and double-digit touchdowns — feats he hasn’t accomplished since.

Beckham said his problem with the Giants was that he felt the team did not put enough around Eli Manning and it left them dwelling in mediocrity.

“It bothered me because I felt like they never built around him and we were just drafting, but we were just drafting and not building an organization and a franchise,” Beckham said. “My frustrations grew because it was another 5-11 and 5-11 and we were just never good. Even the year we were 11-5, the defense was holding teams to 10 points a game and we were only good because of the defense. My frustrations grew and I felt like they weren’t growing and I had wanted more.”

Odell Beckham on His Journey Back

Beckham has been trying to keep a positive outlook during a two-year stretch that has been anything but that. He was traded to the Browns during the 2019 offseason, but played through injury nearly all of last season and struggled to integrate into the Freddie Kitchens-led offense.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations that follow him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

The numbers were not off the charts this year, but Beckham seemed content within the Browns run-heavy offense led by new head coach Kevin Stefanski. Before the injury, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. But there was a stress to get the ball in Beckhamʻs hands.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr says he doesn't care about weekly awards: "I'm here for the long-term goal and long-term picture. I want to win championships. I want to be able to look back on my career and leave the legacy I wanted to leave." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 8, 2020

As one of the highest-paid pass-catchers in the league, Beckham warrants being a focal point of an offense. Heʻs owed a base salary of at least $13.75 million each year until he’s a free agent in 2023 — money the Browns could use elsewhere as they look to build off what has been their strongest season in decades.

That being said, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been firm that Beckham is apart of the future in Cleveland.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he said. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

Only time will tell how the legend of Beckham unfolds in Cleveland, but itʻs clear OBJ is working hard on his journey back to stardom.

READ NEXT: Lakers Stars Anthony Davis & LeBron James Doubtful For Early Action