Browns WR Odell Beckham Hints at Return in Cryptic Tweet

The Cleveland Browns are down one receiver in Jarvis Landry but could be getting a big boost with the return of Odell Beckham Jr. this week against the Chicago Bears.
Beckham is coming off a torn ACL he suffered last season and the team has taken a cautious approach with his return, with the three-time Pro Bowler missing the first two weeks of the season. However, it appears that Beckham has a solid shot of returning this week, giving Baker Mayfield and the offense one more weapon to work with.
Beckham hinted at a return in a response to a tweet from Landry.
“Every time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future,” Landry tweeted.
Beckham responded: “We waitin slimeballl! Keep that pain on ya… we gon hold it down.”
So does holding it down mean that Beckham plans to suit up on Sunday? That remains to be seen, but all signs point to OBJ being on the field. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Beckham should be ready to “give it a shot” on Sunday.
A source said Beckham should be ready to give it a shot on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, providing his practice week goes well and he’s feeling confident about his comeback.
Beckham’s Absence Not Tied to Landry’s Injury
With Beckham and Landry out, the Browns would be missing their top two wide receivers, which is less than ideal even with the depth the Browns possess. The duo combined are making more than $30 million this year combined, so it’s a painful loss for both to be on the sideline in street clothes.
Beckham has missed the last two games but could make his long-awaited return this week against the Bears. If Beckham is active, the decision will be independent of what’s going on with Landry.
“The Odell situation is really not dependent on the availability of anybody else,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We will again continue to bring him along and see when he is ready to go. Davion Davis, I do not really have an update there on that one.”
Stefanski said the team would announce Beckham’s status for this week on Wednesday.
“I am on Monday, and I will wait for Wednesday when we get there,” Stefanski said. “We will talk through those things, but I do not have any announcement as it relates to that.”
Browns QB Baker Mayfield ‘Sore’ But OK After Scare
The Browns offense almost suffered a major blow when quarterback Baker Mayfield went down and retreated to the locker room in the first half against the Chiefs. However, the absence didn’t last long and he returned to help lead Cleveland to victory.
Mayfield underwent an MRI on his non-throwing shoulder and it showed no structural damage, per Cabot.
“I have not had a chance to talk to Baker yet,” Stefanski said. “I know obviously our training staff has talked to him. He is doing fine. He is sore. He is doing fine.”
The Browns are a 7.5-point favorite this week against Chicago.
