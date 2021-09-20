Browns WR Odell Beckham Hints at Return in Cryptic Tweet

The Cleveland Browns are down one receiver in Jarvis Landry but could be getting a big boost with the return of Odell Beckham Jr. this week against the Chicago Bears.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL he suffered last season and the team has taken a cautious approach with his return, with the three-time Pro Bowler missing the first two weeks of the season. However, it appears that Beckham has a solid shot of returning this week, giving Baker Mayfield and the offense one more weapon to work with.

Beckham hinted at a return in a response to a tweet from Landry.

“Every time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future,” Landry tweeted.

Beckham responded: “We waitin slimeballl! Keep that pain on ya… we gon hold it down.”

So does holding it down mean that Beckham plans to suit up on Sunday? That remains to be seen, but all signs point to OBJ being on the field. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Beckham should be ready to “give it a shot” on Sunday.

A source said Beckham should be ready to give it a shot on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, providing his practice week goes well and he’s feeling confident about his comeback.