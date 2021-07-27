Browns WR Odell Beckham Hits Milestone Ahead of Camp

Odell Beckham Jr. has passed his physical ahead of the Cleveland Browns training camp, a “significant milestone” for the star pass-catcher.

The passed physical means Beckham can be on the field for the start of training camp, which revs up this week.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. has passed his physical and won’t start training camp on the PUP list, source said. A significant milestone for the playmaker coming off an ACL tear. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2021

How active he’ll be is still to be determined, as Beckham was adamant about taking it slow in his return while speaking to reporters over the weekend at his football camp.

“At this point, we’re just running our race,” Beckham said. “I feel like in the past, I’ve been caught up in this question. I’m not really here for it anymore. Whenever I’m ready to get out on the field, that’s when it will be. Whenever the team, the docs, my team, gets cleared, we’ll be ready to go. Whenever that is, Week 1, Week 17, I don’t know. Whenever we’re ready, we’ll be ready.”

Odell Beckham Jr. says he’s “running my own race” and won’t put an exact timeline on full clearance or even playing Week 1. “There’s something special happening with this team…just want to do my part, go get one of them rings.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) July 25, 2021

Beckham was a light participant in minicamp last month, running through some passing drills. He also attended some workouts during the offseason with quarterback Baker Mayfield and has drawn incredible reviews in terms of his recovery.

Beckham also got a nice chunk of change for reporting for training camp, receiving a $1 million bonus.

Beckham Looking to Get Over ‘Ego Challenge

Beckham played in just seven games last year before suffering the season-ending knee injury, recording 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham pointed out that he might have been caught in the “ego challenge” of rushing back previously, but that usually only results in further injury.

“You get hurt and we’re all men and we want to show everyone we’re a man and we want to come back,” Beckham said, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “It (becomes) all this ego challenge. I’m not really in it for all that anymore because I don’t feel like I really have anything to prove except to myself and me wanting to be the best.

“I did want to have the fastest comeback ever and all these things but then I’m like, what accolade is that really? I want to be able to have the best season I can possibly have. That’s why I say we’re just running our race and whenever the time is, I will be ready.”

Beckham Says ‘Something Special’ Going on in Cleveland

A lot has been made about Beckham’s chemistry with Mayfield, although the outspoken wide receiver feels like he can add a new element to the offense, especially with more time to learn Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

“The things that I’m able to do on the field — it can be one play, it can be two, but I feel like I make the most of those plays — I make very dangerous plays,” he said. “That’s just what I want to be able to add. They’re scoring 40 points a game and you’ve seen how the offense starts to click.

“It’s a new team, new coach, and it was just a matter of time before the thing got rolling, which it did, so I’m excited to be back, to be a part of that and just compete at a high level again. I’m in a different place mentally this time.”

If Beckham is on the field for Week 1, he’ll get a chance to take on the Chiefs, which is expected to be quite the offensive showcase.

