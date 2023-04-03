Former Browns WR Odell Beckham Gets Offer From AFC North Rival

Odell Beckham Jr. may be returning to the AFC North but not with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham is one of the biggest names remaining in free agency and has been evaluating his options. The Browns were open to a reunion but have moved past that after acquiring former New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore via trade and also adding veteran Marquise Goodwin.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski shared an embrace with Beckham at the annual owners meetings in Phoenix and generated some buzz. But it was nothing more than some pleasantries between the two.

But Beckham still has his suitors, with the Baltimore Ravens emerging as the first team to make an offer for Beckham, per ESPN. The terms of the offer have not been disclosed but Beckham was seeking a multiyear deal worth over $4 million a year.

A report surfaced that Beckham was seeking $20 million a year, which seemed a bit outrageous. He responded to that in a tweet.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20,” Beckham tweeted. “All I’m sayin is 4 [millon] AINT enough.”

Jets, Rams Also Interested in Odell Beckham

Beckham is currently believed to be looking for $15 million on a one-year deal, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. Another team in the mix for his services includes the Jets — who are trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers. He put Beckham on his wish list of receivers he’d like to play with if he donned a Jets uniform next season.

The Rams have also shown interest in a reunion with Beckham after he was a key part of their Super Bowl run.

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a blockbuster trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After an ugly ending with the Browns, Beckham signed with the Rams, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ four postseason games. He added 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

There are questions about his health after a second serious knee injury over a two-year span. Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl with the Rams. He did work out for a group of teams in Phoenix earlier this offseason, showing off his progress.

Browns Made Splash With Trade for Elijah Moore

Andrew Berry, speaking to CLE reporters at NFL meetings, admitted Elijah Moore was the Browns’ trade target last October. Said Moore has upside + position versatility and said Marquise Goodwin is still one of the league’s fastest WRs at 32. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 26, 2023

The Browns were looking to upgrade their wide receiver corps this offseason and had a need for speed. They got that by trading for Moore, who has lots of potential and needed a change of scenery.

Moore had a strong rookie year after going in the second round to the Jets, notching 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. However, he couldn’t improve upon that a year ago, catching just 37 balls for 446 yards and one touchdown.

“We feel very good about Elijah,” Berry said last week at the owners meetings. “Loves ball, hard worker. He’s a good teammate. This is a guy that despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, but we feel good about who Elijah is bringing him into our building and think he’s going to do well there.”

The Browns could still add another piece but feel good about where they are at with their wide receivers.