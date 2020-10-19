Analyst: Browns WR Odell Beckham Must Demand a Trade

Stephen A. Smith has simply seen enough of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and the ESPN analyst believes that star wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry should start plotting their exit strategy.

The Browns are 4-2 but are coming off an ugly 38-7 loss to the Steelers where a banged-up Mayfield and the offense struggled mightily. Mayfield sat the fourth quarter after completing just 10-of-18 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions — one that was taken back for a pick-six.

“I’ve given up. I think Cleveland should give up. I think the Browns should give up. I think the city should give up,” Smith said on Monday’s First Take. “Enough is enough.”

Smith went down the usual rabbit hole of rants when it comes to Mayfield, but added that Beckham and Landry should start thinking about getting out of town.

“He needs to demand to get the hell up out of Cleveland,” Smith said. “As far as I’m concerned, Jarvis Landry should demand a trade out of Cleveland. Anybody who is a pass-catcher should not want to play with this guy because he’s not going to make you look good.

“Look at the body language of the Cleveland Browns receivers. They look despondent. You look at them and they’re like, ‘Damn, this guy.’ They didn’t even want to stand near him — that’s how bad it is for Baker Mayfield right now.”

Max Kellerman, Smith’s co-host on First Take, echoed that sentiment.

“He’s with a quarterback who’s not good enough,” Kellerman said. “Odell needs to demand a trade because he’s in his prime and it’s being wasted on this team.”

Odell Beckham OK With Browns Run-First Attack

The Browns won four of their first six games this season by utilizing the NFL’s best rushing attack, which has been hurt with Pro Bowl back Nick Chubb sidelined with a knee injury. But the run-heavy approach meant that Beckham and Landry would not be putting up big numbers they are used to.

Beckham has caught just 16 balls for 236 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has also been involved in the run game, with the Browns and Kevin Stefanski trying to find unique ways to get him touches. Landry has caught 17 balls for 191 yards. He hasn’t found the end zone as a receiver but tossed one to Beckham.

“For me, one of my biggest growths has come in acceptance in a sense and for me knowing it’s probably not going to be that kind of season [with huge numbers],” Beckham said on a video call Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Like I always say, my goal is always going to be my goal, and I don’t feel like I’m ever going to fall short of it. Like I said, learning and acceptance, so you set new goals.”

Beckham has shifted his goals to be more in line with the run-heavy approach of the offense.

“Having a game within a game, working on a release during a run game or working something else, a new goal — aside from winning always,” Beckham said. “Nick Chubb needs to be the No. 1 rusher in the league or Kareem, too. You have two legitimate No. 1 backs in the backfield, and our team is very, very, very good at running the football, so you have to play to your strengths. Then I think you learn where you fit in and where you’re able to make your plays and how you can help the team.”

