Proposed Trade Has Browns Sending Star Receiver to Packers

The trade deadline is right around the corner and Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to have his name pop up in speculation.

The latest hypothetical trade proposal involving the polarizing pass-catcher comes from CBS Sports, which has pitched the Packers as a possible landing spot for Beckham.

Davante Adams is arguably the best WR in the NFL, but adding Beckham opposite him would level up the Packers offense going forward — even if OBJ isn’t what he was in his time with the Giants. The obvious problem here is salary, but there’s always magic that can be worked there as Rodgers tries to finally get back to the Super Bowl.

Even if the Packers could make the money work, it’s unlikely the Browns would move on from Beckham for pennies on the dollar. He’s still a capable playmaker, albeit he’s yet to hit his stride this season since returning from a torn ACL he suffered last year.

Beckham has 16 catches for 226 yards and no touchdowns this season. He missed the first two games of the season trying to get back to full health.

Odell Beckham, Baker Mayfield Not Ideal Fit





Play



Odell Beckham Jr.: "We want the best" Odell Beckham Jr. addresses the media before practice on October 7th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-10-07T16:15:07Z

Beckham is CBS Sports through 2023 as part of a five-year, $90 million deal he signed while with the Giants. Cleveland can move him without leaving any dead cap space in the offseason, which is another reason he’d likely stick around.

The problem is that since Beckham arrived in Cleveland, his on-field chemistry with Mayfield has been a constant topic of conversation. Even this year, the two have had a hard time finding a constant rhythm but have been working through it.

“Film. We watch the film. We talk about it. I talked to him after the game. I talked to him Monday after meetings. Played Call of Duty with him on Tuesday,” Beckham told reporters earlier this month. “We talk all of the time you know. Anybody who is great and expects greatness out of themselves is going to be upset when they miss an opportunity. He wants to be great. I want to be great. Yeah, we want perfection. We want the best, but it happens.”

Beckham is now dealing with a shoulder injury and did not look like himself last week against the Broncos.

Robert Griffin III Urges Browns to Deal Beckham

Some don’t believe that Beckham can thrive in Cleveland and parting ways would be best for both sides. One of those people is former Robert Griffin III, a former NFL Rookie of the Year who has moved into the broadcast booth. Griffin shared his opinion on the Browns’ situation via Twitter.

“The Browns need to trade OBJ because they don’t feature him, some games they don’t even try to throw it to him, their QBs don’t seem to be able to sync up with him on the deep ball or any other route,” Griffin tweeted. “He is wayyy to talented to be this poorly utilized. Oh and now he is hurt.”

The Browns need to trade OBJ because they don’t feature him, some games they don’t even try to throw it to him, their QBs don’t seem to be able to sync up with him on the deep ball or any other route. He is wayyy to talented to be this poorly utilized. Oh and now he is hurt 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 22, 2021

Could Sunday be Beckham’s last game with the Browns? Only time will tell.