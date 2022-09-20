Browns Rookie Responds After Being Called Out by Myles Garrett

Perrion Winfrey was a healthy scratch for the Cleveland Browns matchup against the New York Jets but is expected to be back on the field on Thursday.

Winfrey felt the wrath of both his coaches and defensive star Myles Garrett last week for conduct that was deemed unprofessional. While the team never revealed the issue, Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report said it had to do with Winfrey’s being late to practice repeatedly.

Garrett took it upon himself to call out the rookie after he was held out of practice for disciplinary reasons.

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said on September 16. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times, and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. Kevin [Stefanski] took it into his own hands, and he felt like that was the right thing to do, and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.

“It was pretty common knowledge. And it was easy to see. It wasn’t like we had to bring it to his attention. It was just, his actions were very apparent.”

Winfrey Says Healthy Scratch Doesn’t Change His Focus

Perrion Winfrey on being benched vs. Jets and now back with the Browns Cleveland Browns defensive end Perrion Winfrey talks about being benched last week by head coach Kevin Stefanski for the game against the Jets. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 2022-09-20T17:53:53Z

Winfrey is expected to be back in action against the Steelers this week and spoke to reporters about being a healthy scratch and missing precious practice time.

“I just feel like it was something that I needed to mature,” Winfrey said. “I feel like I wouldn’t be the player that I’m going to be now if it had not happened, so I’m glad that it happened. Everything happens for a reason in my eyes.”

Winfrey, a fourth-round pick of the Browns in this year’s draft, is expected to develop into a key piece of the defensive tackle rotation, which is already a thin spot for Cleveland lacking proven pieces.

Winfrey played two years at Iowa Western Community College and was rated as the No. 1 overall junior college recruit in the country after that stint. He landed with Oklahoma, where he became a key piece of the defensive line. He was named as a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection in his final year, posting 23 tackles, 11 for loss, with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts.

What really made Winfrey unique and a quick fan-favorite was his mentality and immediate love for everything “Dawg Pound.” He’ll have to work hard to get out of the dog house but don’t expect his intensity to change.

“I’m still approaching practice and everything balls to the wall, still being the player that I was meant out to be,” Winfrey said. “This doesn’t change anything, doesn’t change my focus, doesn’t change how I feel about the organization, the team or any of that.”

Browns Dealing With Injuries on Defensive Line

The Browns can use all the help they can get on the defensive line, with injuries popping up after Week 2. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has already been ruled out, while backup Chase Winovich was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games.

More concerning is that Garrett missed practice on Tuesday and Kevin Stefanski was unsure if he’d be ready to go on a short week.

“These Thursday night games, sometimes it is hard for guys to make it,” Stefanski said. “We will take every hour as they come.”

With Clowney out, third-round pick Alex Wright will draw the start for Cleveland against the Steelers. Isaiah Thomas is currently the only other defensive end on the active roster, which will likely lead to Isaac Rochell being called up from the practice squad.