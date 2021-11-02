Former Pro Bowler Calls on Rams to Pull Off Blockbuster With Browns

The Los Angeles Rams have already pulled off one blockbuster trade for a veteran before the trade deadline and Dez Bryant wants to see them make one more.

Bryant called on the Rams to trade for Cleveland Browns veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has had a tough go so far this season.

“Can we get OBJ to the Rams as well?” Bryant tweeted shortly after LA’s move for Broncos LB Von Miller.

Can we get OBJ to the Rams as well? — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 1, 2021

The Rams already have a wealth of talent at wide receiver with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods leading the way, but Sean McVay would likely be happy to have Beckham on board as another option in the passing game.

Beckham has 16 catches for 226 yards and no touchdowns this season. He missed the first two games of the season trying to get back to full health following an ACL tear last season.

At 7-1 with an explosive offense, the Rams will clearly be buyers at the trade deadline. The team gave up a second-round pick and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft for Miller on Monday with the trade deadline looming. The veteran pass-rusher has 4.5 sacks this season and will make a stout defense even scarier to play against.

Browns Take Blame for Beckham’s Lack of Production





Play



Kevin Stefanski: "We have to find ways to be explosive with the ball" Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on November 1st, 2021. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2021-11-01T16:43:41Z

Beckham is coming off the worst showing of his Browns career, catching just one ball for six yards. The lack of production is a shocking issue but so is the overall lack of impact he’s had on games.

“I would tell you first and foremost, I need to do a better job. I really do. I need to make sure that I put him in position to make some plays, and I did not do a good enough job certainly yesterday,” Browns head coach and offensive play caller Kevin Stefanski said on Monday, November 1. “His effect on our offense is there, but I do need to do a better job of making sure that the ball makes its way into his hands.”

While Beckham being a distraction is nice, the Browns have not been able to utilize his ability to impact a play with the ball in his hands. Early on in Stefanski’s tenure, the Browns ran plays for Beckham, but that has all but disappeared since he returned from his ACL injury.

Chemistry With Baker Mayfield Has Not Developed

Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield has never appeared to be on the same page, despite their efforts to build chemistry off the field. There was talk last season that the Browns offense was better without Beckham on the field and there’s certainly an argument to be made that Mayfield has been sharper without OBJ.

Mayfield is gutting through a shoulder injury that includes a torn labrum and a tuberosity fracture but wasn’t helped by his wide receivers, who dropped multiple balls in key situations against the Steelers in a 15-10 loss. That’s simply not good enough when Beckham and Jarvis Landry are commanding a massive $26 million.

“There were some drops yesterday. That is uncharacteristic,” Stefanski said. “We have to make those plays, and there are plays when I know I can do a better job. We have to take care of it, we have to address it and we have to practice it, but we absolutely have to be better.”

The Browns face the Bengals in Week 9 as they look to turn things around but it’s to be determined how the roster will look for that game with the trade deadline coming up on Tuesday, November 2.