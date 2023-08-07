Browns Receiver Called Out as Big Name on Chopping Block

Anthony Schwartz’s time with the Cleveland Browns could be coming to an end soon.

Schwartz is a player in the spotlight for the Browns this preseason. The former third-round pick has been able to stick around thanks to his world-class speed but he’s yet to develop other parts of his game.

He also hasn’t done himself many favors when he’s received an opportunity. Most recently, he fumbled away his only touch against the New York Jets in the Browns preseason opener.

Schwartz was part of a list compiled by Bleacher Report of “Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut.” Here’s what B/R’s Kristopher Knox had to say about Schwartz’s roster status.

“Schwartz still has speed, of course, and that will give him a chance to stick. Free-agent addition Marquise Goodwin was expected to take over the deep-threat role, but after he landed on the non-football injury list with blood clots in his legs and lungs, Goodwin’s future is uncertain,” Knox wrote. “If Goodwin appears on track to return early in the season, though, Schwartz is probably gone.”

Releasing Schwartz would save the Browns around $1.3 million in cap space, and as noted by Knox, Cleveland could use the roster spot on a receiver they believe has higher upside, like Austin Watkins Jr.

Anthony Schwartz Running Out of Chances With Browns

Schwartz has played in 25 games with the Browns over two seasons but has not produced. He has 14 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. He’s added 10 carries for 96 yards and another score.

The Browns turned over the ball twice against the Jets — one being Schwartz’s fumble. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was not happy about the turnovers.

“Obviously disappointing to turn the ball over twice,” Stefanski said. “We turned the ball over on the first play of the drive twice, which was not very good and we’re fortunate to have the lead there being minus two in the turnover margin for a long time. So that’s definitely going to be a point of emphasis for us is ball security, both when we’ve got it as a quarterback or we have it as a ball carrier, tight end, receiver, whatever it may be.”

Browns Signed Former Bills Receiver Jalen Wayne

The Browns made some roster moves at the wide receiver position this weekend, letting go of Daylen Baldwin with an injury designation and signing Jalen Wayne.

Wayne has a notable last name, as he is the second cousin of Indianapolis Colts legend Reggie Wayne — who is someone he considers an uncle. After going undrafted, Wayne spent time with the Buffalo Bills but was waived on July 28. The Browns decided to give him a shot.

Wayne finished his collegiate career at South Alabama with 152 receptions for 1,980 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’ll face and uphill battle to make the roster. Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore are locked in as the team’s top three receivers, with rookie Cedric Tillman and David Bell also in the mix.

Wayne will likely get a shot to prove himself on the field against the Washington Commanders on August 11.