Browns Receiver Named ‘Trade Block’ Material Ahead of Week 1

If Donovan Peoples-Jones sees his role diminish with the Cleveland Browns this season, the fourth-year wide receiver could find himself on the trade block.

The Browns did some work this offseason to add some notable depth to their wide receiver corps, including a trade for Elijah Moore and signing veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin. The team also drafted Cedric Tillman with a third round pick, adding him to a stable that includes 2022 third-round pick David Bell.

Peoples-Jones has been able to establish himself as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver behind Amari Cooper but will have more competition for targets this season with the new additions. He is just 24 years old and is in the final year of his deal, which may make him an intriguing trade target once the season gets rolling.

Peoples-Jones landed on Bleacher Report’s “Trade Block Big Board,” with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots being identified as potential suitors.

“If Peoples-Jones loses his spot as the top option behind Amari Cooper, the front office could view him as expendable,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote. “The Patriots should be interested in an emerging talent like Peoples-Jones as they look to keep pace in the increasingly loaded AFC East. The Cardinals could also be interested in a young pass-catcher and potential long-term building block. “There’s a very real chance that Arizona will be starting over at quarterback in 2024, and it would behoove the Cardinals to not have a barren cupboard at receiver. It’s also worth noting that Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spent the last three seasons in Cleveland with Peoples-Jones.”

Donovan Peoples-Jones Not Worried About Future With Browns

Peoples-Jones will be a free agent for the first time in his career next offseason and is due for a payday. He’s making close to $3 million this season thanks to some performance bonuses but made less than a $1 million in his first three years after going in the sixth round.

A contract year bring pressure but Peoples-Jones isn’t sweating it.

“I’m focused on the team and where the team goes. That’s my main focus,” Peoples-Jones said before the start of camp. “I come out here, try to do my job, try to get better every day – listen to the coaches, and like I said, our main goal is to win games.”

It’s a very Nick Chubb-like mindset from Peoples-Jones, who has stepped up when his number is called. Peoples-Jones has notched 109 catches for 1,740 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Feels ‘Trusted’ by Deshaun Watson

The Browns are expected to rely more on the pass this season, which puts Peoples-Jones in a good spot. He was able to build some chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson in his six games last year and through workouts in the offseason.

“Just continuing to work, continuing to make plays in practice. His trust in me, my trust in him trusting me,” Peoples-Jones said on September 4. “Knowing where I have to be each given play, and my trust in him knowing where he’s going to put the ball each given play. Knowing he’s coming to me gives me a lot of confidence and it’s good for the team.”

Watson went 3-3 in his starts last year, displaying some visible rust after 700 days off between games due to his off-field troubles. He’ll look to start out on the right foot against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, a game in which the Browns are a 2.5-point underdog at home.