Browns Part Ways With Embattled Cornerback: Report

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with embattled cornerback Robert Jackson as part of the latest wave of cuts as the team gets closer to forming its final roster.

The Browns did not announce that they cut Jackson on Monday with the rest of their roster moves, which included moving three players to injured reserve and waiving two others. However, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 in Houston reported that Jackson was on the way out. Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report also reported the move.

If Jackson is waived it would put that Browns at 79 players, below the current required mark of 80. The Browns could be waiting to announce the move to go along with a signing. That could be for a kicker, with Cody Parkey going down and the team not sounding fully convinced Chase McLaughlin is their best option.

Jackson Stepped Up But Was Below Average

Jackson has had an interesting role in Cleveland, being forced into more action than the team would have liked last season due to injuries and COVID-19 issues. He started the Browns final regular-season game and the Wild Card matchup against the Steelers, both games the Browns won. However, Jackson was not very effective, grading out on PFF with an overall grade of 48.2, well below average.

Jackson has had a tough time this preseason and has been targeted nine times, allowing four receptions. He was also targeted by the Giants on their two-point conversion attempt last week and was hit with an obvious pass interference penalty. Jackson also played a role on special teams but the Browns had seen enough.

Jackson didn’t exactly get on the right side of Browns fans either, becoming a trending topic during games.

The Browns have some solid options at cornerback and there’s a heated competition for the No. 2 spot, opposite of Denzel Ward. Third-year cornerback Greedy Williams appeared to be the front runner to be the opening day starter, but a recent groin injury could set him back.

“I think day to day means he has to rehab, see how he does tomorrow and see how the injury responds to treatment and that type of thing,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday. “Like I mentioned before, we have some time before you have to set the depth chart, before you have to set the 53 and all of those type of things. Plenty of work to do for the guys this week at practice and then with this game coming up.”

If Williams is unable to go, the Browns will call upon first-round rookie Greg Newsome II to start right away.

“Greg is doing a nice job competing on the practice field and in these games. Understand that he is a rookie, but he is a kid – like I mentioned the other day – who he is not making the same mistake twice,” Stefanski said. “He is very diligent about his work. Ultimately if he is that guy, he is somebody who we are going to count on. All of those guys when these games start rolling around, you are counting on them. That is nothing new and that is nothing that these guy are not used to, especially playing the cornerback position.”

