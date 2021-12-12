Browns Starter Late Scratch Against Ravens With Ankle Injury

The Cleveland Browns will be without starting strong safety Ronnie Harrison against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after he landed on the final injury report with an ankle ailment.

Harrison was a limited participant in practice this week and was dubbed as questionable for the crucial AFC North tilt. However, it seems the ankle injury was something he couldn’t battle though, relegating him to street clothes.

#Browns announce lineup changes: As expected, James Hudson starts at RT, Greedy Williams at CB, Malcolm Smith at MLB. Grant Delpit starts at safety with Ronnie Harrison (ankle) inactive. TE Austin Hooper is game captain today vs. #Ravens — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 12, 2021

Harrison was a massive piece of the defense for the Browns against the run-heavy Ravens, notching a season-high 14 tackles and an interception. Harrison has 58 tackles this season.

In his absence, second-year safety Grant Delpit will draw the start. Delpit has played on about 50% of the snaps on defense the last three weeks. He also had an interception against the Ravens last time out.

Browns Secondary Also Missing CB Greg Newsome





Joe Woods: "We have a fast defense and we can contain in the open field"

The Browns will also be without starting rookie cornerback Greg Newsome against the Ravens after he hit his head late in practice and suffered a concussion. Newsome wrangled the starting role to open the season opposite of Denzel Ward and has played well. He’s notched an above-average Pro Football Focus grade of 67.7 this season and has been able to keep up with the top targets on opposing teams.

Luckily for the Browns, they have a good backup waiting in the wings in Greedy Williams, who was the starter before Newsome bumped him to the bench. The Browns also have veteran slot cornerback Troy Hill, who can take eat up reps as well if called upon.

“I think we’re talented with Greedy, as well. Troy had his ups and downs, but when he plays well, he’s really effective in terms of being a good cover guy,” Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said this week. “I feel comfortable with a couple of good combinations out there. For me defensively, it gives you flexibility in terms of creating matchups and where you want to play guys.”

Browns Missing Multiple Starters on Reserve List

The Browns have been hammered with bad injury news this week, which includes multiple players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan will all miss the matchup on Sunday.

Njoku has had a strong bounce-back season and is the Browns leading receiver. He’s notched 27 catches for 407 yards. Second-year tight end Harrison Bryant — another sure-handed target for Baker Mayfield — is also out with an ankle injury. The Browns signed

The Browns signed former Alabama tight end Miller Forristal to the active roster this week. He was active for one game earlier this season but did not see any action.

“You lose David and you lose Harrison from the last game we just played, so you have to pivot and you have to adjust. Bringing Miller up, like I talked about the other day, he is somebody who we trust. He has done a nice job in practice. He knows what to do. Then we have to find the right personnel groupings and put guys in position, but ultimately how it all shakes out in terms of personnel, we will see by Sunday.”

The Browns inked veteran punter Dustin Colquitt to a deal this week to fill in for Gillan.