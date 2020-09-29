Browns Bring in Former Steelers Wide Receiver for Visit

The Cleveland Browns are turning to a former divisional rival as they look to replace wide receiver and return man JoJo Natson, who went down with a season-ending injury on Sunday.

The Browns are reportedly brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer for a visit. Switzer played his college ball at North Carolina and was a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017. He bounced around and spent time on the Raiders practice squad before becoming a contributor with the Steelers in 2018 and ‘19.

Switzer has recorded 50 catches for 321 yards and 1 touchdown in his career, but his real value comes as a return man. He made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team as a return man in 2017 and has a returned punt for a TD on his resume. He averages 8 yards per punt return and 21.8 per kick return.

Switzer was cut by the Steelers before the start of the season in a somewhat surprising move. Pittsburgh felt they had enough depth at wide receiver with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, James Washington and

Ray-Ray McCloud. Anthony McFarland Jr., James Pierre, McCloud and Johnson have seen time on special teams returning kicks.

Browns Will Miss JoJo Natson’s Versatility

Thanks to his versatility, Natson was one of just four wide receivers active for the Browns on Sunday against Washington. Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and KhaDarel Hodge were the others.

In all, Natson returned one kick for 31 yards and three punts for 25 yards. While it may seem insignificant, Natson has blazing speed and could have been a wild card for the offense once the unit settled in and his contributions on special teams will be missed.

“Disappointed for him,” Stefanski said. “I hate long-term injuries like that. JoJo was doing a nice job for us on the offensive side. As an offensive staff, those guys will sit down and figure out if there’s another guy on the roster who can do those types of things. We’ve got to continue as much as we can to be difficult to defend. With JoJo’s role, we’ll work through that.”

If the Browns were not to sign anyone, the return duties would fall to running back D’Ernest Johnson or rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who are next up on the depth chart. Dontrell Hilliard returned kicks for the Browns last year and is currently on the practice squad.

Safety Jovante Moffatt Moved to Browns Active Roster

The Browns have made a few more moves in recent days. Cleveland waived linebacker Montrel Meander on Monday and activated safety Jovante Moffatt.

Moffatt played his college ball at Middle Tennessee State and was signed as an undrafted free agent. He spent the first three weeks of the season on the Browns’ practice squad.

“Keepin’ my head down,” Moffatt wrote on Twitter shortly after the news was announced.

The Browns will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a team hungry for a win after falling to 1-2. The Cowboys are a 4.5-point home favorite for the matchup.

