Browns Pass-Rusher Issues 4-Word Message After Re-Signing

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back pass-rusher Sam Kamara, bolstering their defensive line depth.

The Browns announced on Monday, April 15, that Kamara has signed an exclusive rights free agent deal. Kamara took to Instagram to celebrate the deal.

“Back in the LAND,” Kamara wrote. He also put up a picture saying he was in Cleveland, likely meaning he’ll be attending the team’s offseason workouts that are set to kick off this week.

Since signing with the Browns in 2022, Kamara has mostly been a practice squad player. He’s appeared in three games with Cleveland.

Kamara originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He ended his rookie campaign playing in eight games and logged 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. Kamara tallied seven tackles and one tackle for loss last season with the Browns. He also contributed on special teams.

He played college football at Stoney Brook and was an All-Colonial Athletic Association selection during his senior season.

In an additional move, the Browns waived guard Drew Forbes with a failed physical designation.

Browns Returning DE Depth

The Browns’ depth at defensive end looks very similar to a year ago. The team’s most notable move at the position this offseason was re-signing former Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. Keeping Smith around gives defending Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett a potent partner as they look to keep quarterbacks uncomfortable.

The Browns and Smith agreed to a deal worth $23.5 million over the next two seasons. With incentives, Smith can earn up to $25 million.

Smith didn’t have an outstanding year, stats-wise. He managed 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 16 games started. That was second on the team behind only Garrett. Smith was a solid contributor and graded out at a solid 82.6 on Pro Football Focus.

Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Weight are also returning for the Browns. The big change comes at the coaching level. The Browns hired Jacques Cesaire this offseason to take over the defensive line. Cesaire previously held the same position with the Houston Texans.

“Jacques brings energy and a proven track record as both a player and coach in this league,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. “He has made his impact felt in every place he has been, and we know he will come in and work to increase an already high standard for our defensive line.”

Browns Star Myles Garrett Hungry for More

Garrett reeled off another big season as the leader of the defensive line. He was the most impactful pass-rusher in the game, notching 42 tackles and 14 sacks. Garrett earned his first DPOY honor but is hungry to bring a Super Bowl to Cleveland.

“It doesn’t light the fire any more or any less,” Garrett told cleveland.com after winning the award. “I’ve still got that same fire, that same passion for winning it all for Cleveland. That’s what it’s all about. Bringing it back to the city of Cleveland. Love you all, and going to continue to fight, scratch and claw to make it happen.”

Garrett has already put his name among the all-time greats in Cleveland and continues to crush franchise records. In 100 career games, Garrett has collected 88.5 sacks, 305 tackles, 94 tackles for loss, and 17 forced fumbles.