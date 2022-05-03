Seahawks Make Final Call on Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Seattle Seahawks have reached a verdict on trading for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and will not be bringing the former top pick on board.

While appearing on the Ryen Russillo Podcast, ESPN’s Diana Russini reported that the Seahawks are out of the Mayfield sweepstakes and have really never shown interest in trading for him. Seattle is instead intent to ride Drew Lock as their starter, with Geno Smith and Jacob Eason providing competition.

“The Seahawks have been telling me from Day 1 they have no interest in Baker Mayfield,” Russini said. “They’re riding Drew Lock, which we can talk about that another time. That’s their choice.”

While the Seahawks may be out on a deal for Mayfield, Russini said the Browns are determined to get his salary off of their books.

“The Cleveland Browns do not want to take on that contract,” Russini said. “They don’t want to pay for that. I don’t know the number they’re willing to go to—but the last I checked, which was about a week-and-a-half ago—they want nothing to do with that deal. If you want Baker Mayfield, you’re going to pay that money. Cleveland’s not going to try to split it up with you.”

Mayfield Contract Has Been Sticking Point in Trade

While Mayfield is coming off a down season, his talent level is not the true sticking point in getting a trade done. The issue has been his salary of nearly $19 million, which teams have been unwilling to take on, especially considering the Browns have little to no leverage.

The situation has left Mayfield in no man’s land, with his NFL future in limbo. He has remained fairly quiet on his situation but did make an appearance on the Ya Neva Know podcast to discuss what it’s been like.

“I had great times my rookie year. I came in and got to have fun back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs, 2021 was miserable. It’s like a rollercoaster, I’m just looking for stabilization right now,” Mayfield said in March. “I really truly honestly have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give to that place. True Clevelanders and Browns fans know that. That’s why I can walk away the whole situation feeling like ‘I did it.’”

Browns Say Situation With Mayfield is ‘Fluid’

The Browns have remained tight-lipped on their situation with Mayfield, with both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski dubbing it as “fluid.”

“What I would tell you is probably the same thing I told you guys beforehand, that is a fluid situation,” Berry told reporters during the NFL Draft. “We will deal with it day to day. My focus has really been on the guys who we acquired and who are going to be rookie players in the next fall.”

The best option at this point for the Browns might be to hang on to Mayfield and see if any injuries happen around the league leading up to the season.