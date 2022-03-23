The Cleveland Browns have yet to find a trade partner for disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Pittsburgh Steelers are watching the situation very closely.

The Browns will make every effort to trade Mayfield to get his nearly $19 million salary off the books, although that could result in the team having to include a draft pick or eating a portion of his salary.

If there is truly nothing out there and the Browns, they could resort to cutting Mayfield and eating the cap consequences, which would be to the Steelers’ delight. Pittsburgh would be quick to “pounce” on Mayfield if he hit the open market, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“I knew as of Thursday that the phone was not ringing off the hook for Baker Mayfield and this would get a little challenging,” Cabot said on the latest episode of The Orange and Brown Talk. “The Steelers will pounce on Baker Mayfield if he becomes available — like if they cut him — and he’s just out there. They would take him in a minute and I’m sure a lot of people would if you could get him for nothing and the Browns have to eat that money.”

Cabot also referenced the Steelers being interested in her latest update on Mayfield’s situation with the Browns.

“One NFL personnel exec guessed that the Steelers would grab Mayfield if the Browns cut him, but the Browns will make every effort to trade him,” Cabot wrote.

The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and newly-signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky on the roster.

Seahawks Appear to be Most Likely Landing Spot for Mayfield





Play



Video Video related to afc north rival eager to acquire browns qb baker mayfield 2022-03-23T04:56:01-04:00

As Cabot mentioned, the market for Mayfield has not been hot and is getting slimmer by the day. Mayfield expressed interest in joining the Colts but the team decided to fill their quarterback spot with a trade for Matt Ryan.

The Seahawks have been circled as the lone team left in the mix, although the Lions have been considered a wild card to land Mayfield’s services considering their connection with former Browns GM John Dorsey — who drafted Mayfield — in the front office.

The Browns are in a tough spot, really holding no cards in negotiations with other teams. Mayfield wants out, the team needs him off the books and the market has thinned out significantly. At this point, the Browns may have to give up an asset or take on part of his salary to get a deal done.

“The Browns had a conversation with a team about Baker [Mayfield] and the team asked for a pick from the Browns to take Mayfield’s contract,” Adam Schefter reported this week. “If anyone thinks they’re going to get a high premium pick for Baker Mayfield they’re mistaken.”

Baker Mayfield’s NFL Future Up in the Air

Mayfield is on the final year of his rookie deal and was expected to play out this season in hopes of earning a long-term extension.

The situation is now very different, with it being a real possibility that Mayfield could end up taking up a backup role, similar to what Trubisky did last year with the Bills.

Mayfield played injured for most of last season, passing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to 8-9, missing the postseason. However, Mayfield has shown upside at times, playing stellar in 2020, excelling down the stretch and helping the Browns to their first postseason win in a quarter-century.