Browns Back in Mix for Rival $22 Million WR, Favorite of Deshaun Watson

It appeared the Cleveland Browns big-time options at wide receiver were dwindling after the Cincinnati Bengals used the franchise tag to lock in Tee Higgins, but he may yet be within reach.

Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team reported on Monday, February 26, that the Bengals may trade Higgins for the right offer considering the substantial interest in him around the league.

“Several team executives believe the #Bengals could get a 1st-round pick or an early 2nd-round pick if they were to consider trading WR Tee Higgins,” Meirov posted to X.

The Browns don’t have a first-round pick in 2024 to dangle for Higgins due to the Deshaun Watson trade with the Houston Texans two years ago. Cleveland doesn’t pick until No. 54 in the second round, which probably isn’t a strong enough asset on its own to get into trade conversations for Higgins, especially considering the Browns are a division rival.

That said, Cleveland long since entered all-in mode. Watson’s salary cap hit jumps to $64 million in 2024 and remains there through the life of his deal. The Browns can, and perhaps will, push off more than $30 million of that down the line in the form of dead money.

That type of move will allow the Browns the space they need to pursue a premiere receiver alongside Amari Cooper, which team insiders right and left have identified as among Cleveland’s top needs. The Browns can then look to build a trade package around the No. 54 pick, which might include their 2024 third-rounder (No. 85 overall) or a future draft asset in 2025, that gets them into legitimate discussions with the Bengals for Higgins.

Bengals’ Actions Indicate Team Open to Trading Tee Higgins, Even After Franchise Tag

Meirov explained Cincinnati’s decision to tag Higgins in 2024 for the price of $21.8 million by comparing his situation to that of former Bengal and current Atlanta Falcons safety Jesse Bates III.

“This kind of feels like it might be similar to what they did with Jesse Bates, a former second-round pick, played out four years, got tagged, let him go after that.,” Meirov said. “So the question, for me, really becomes are they gonna take the Jesse Bates route and just play it out, ‘We don’t care.’ Or are they gonna say, ‘You know what, let’s just get something for this guy right now instead of letting him play one more year and we get nothing.'”

The Bengals have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, having earned their way there following the 2021 campaign then making it back to the AFC Championship Game one year later. If Cincinnati believes Higgins puts the team over the top in 2024, maybe the Browns can’t make an offer good enough to land the receiver that also makes sense from a value standpoint in Cleveland.

However, Joe Burrow is locked up and star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be soon. The Bengals have to believe they can win without Higgins in the future or they would have worked toward a long-term deal commensurate with Spotrac’s projected market value for the wideout — $74.4 million over a new four-year contract ($18.6 million annually).

Given the fact that they didn’t means the Browns can still theoretically get in the game for the right offer, which relates to the premise of a conversation between Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com on February 22.

Tee Higgins’ Age, Connection to Deshaun Watson Make Him Sensible Option for Browns

Cabot pushed hard last Thursday in advocacy of the Browns making a move for a game-changing receiver, mentioning Higgins and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by name.

“I would go out and I would break the bank for a Mike Evans or a Tee Higgins or another big-name, big-game wide receiver,” Cabot said. “I don’t necessarily think that they feel that way, but I certainly feel that way.”

Labbe then laid out the case for why a player of Higgins’ age and skill set is the perfect fit for where the Browns are at with Cooper.

“Would the Browns go out and pay $20-25 million a year for a guy like Tee Higgins? … We know how these contracts are structured. it’s not gonna carry a big cap hit for a couple years,” Labbe said. “So you could have Amari Cooper and Tee Higgins … and then when it’s time to move on from Amari, you’d have a Tee Higgins who’s just entering the prime of his career. It makes sense.”

There’s also the Watson factor to consider, who made a public overture to Higgins on January 26 via his “QB Unplugged” podcast.

“You know what’s up with us man. I know you are down to roll. We want to pass the ball and are going to pass it a lot,” Watson said. “We are going to take care of you. The Cleveland fans will love you to death. … This is our opportunity. Come on over to The Land.”