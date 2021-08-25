Browns Sign Former Steelers Linebacker

The Cleveland Browns have added a new face to their roster, bringing in Tegray Scales to add some depth to the linebacker position for the final preseason game.

Scales is a 6-foot, 227-pounds and appeared in four games with the Steelers last year. He spent training camp this year with the Steelers prior to being released on Aug. 14. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rams in 2018, he has had stints on the Colts (2018), Steelers (2019 and 2020) and Buccaneers (2020). He also spent time in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades.

Cleveland also officially announced they were releasing kicker Cody Parkey from injured reserve and waived cornerback Robert Jackson.

The Browns have been banged up at linebacker and need some depth heading into the final preseason game. Backup linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered with what could be a season-ending injury in a torn bicep and the team placed Montrel Meander on IR with a ruptured Achilles earlier this week. Sione Takitaki is also on the injury report with a hamstring injury, while rookie Tony Fields II hasn’t practiced with a hurt foot since training camp started.

On top of that, standout second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah cut open his head lifting weights and needed stitches. It’s uncertain if he will play in the team’s preseason finale on Sunday.

The Browns have not played their majority of the starters in the first two preseason games out of an abundance of caution. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has a plan but is not revealing it yet.

“We do have a plan, and we have talked about it. I want to continue to see where we are this week before ultimately signing off on that. I will talk to the players and then I will certainly let you guys know.

“That is just us taking stock of where we are and having discussions in the building. I use this line often, but when the map differs from the terrain, you have to go with the terrain. We have the map and we are following it, but if something else comes up we will pivot.”

Names that have not seen a rep in a preseason game this year include Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Kareem Hunt.

Takk McKinley Returns to Practice for Browns

The Browns did get a boost this week with former first-round pick Takkarist McKinley returning to the team. He left last month for personal reasons and had not practiced since.

“Him, that spark, his game speaks for itself, ” Browns safety John Johnson III said of McKinley. “He is a high-motor guy. It is definitely good to have him back out here with us.”

McKinley has high upside if everything pans out. He collected 13 of his 17.5 career sacks in his first two years in the league and will be the primary backup to Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

“We support all of our guys in the building and outside of the building,” Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday. “He has our support. He has my support. I think guys are excited to have him back.”

