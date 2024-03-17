Browns Sign Former Ravens Starting QB in Surprise Move

The Cleveland Browns made another surprise addition to their quarterback room, signing former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Huntley is the second quarterback addition for the Browns this offseason. Cleveland also signed former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who was the assumed backup to Deshaun Watson. Second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also be in the mix.

Huntley started some games for the Ravens when reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was banged up. He joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie from Utah in 2020 and has a record of 3-6 as the starter.

Overall, Huntley has completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,957 yards, with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has a career quarterback rating of 79.0. Huntley is a dual threat, adding 509 yards and 3 more touchdowns on the ground.

Ravens head coach Jon Harbaugh had expressed confidence in Huntley over the years when his number was called.

“Tyler [Huntley]’s a great leader; the guys love him,” Harbaugh said in 2023. “He’s a competitor, they believe in him. I love Tyler. He’s a young, developing quarterback — another competitor. He’s one of our guys, so he has a great future.”

Browns Boast Solid QB Room After Tyler Huntley Addition

The Browns learned the value of having a deep quarterback room the hard way last season. Cleveland started five different quarterbacks with Watson banged up, including PJ Walker, Thompson-Robinson, Joe Flacco and Jeff Driskel.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry expressed recently that the team sees the backup QB spot as a “top 30” position on the roster.

“In terms of the quarterback room, we’ve always valued the quarterback position and I think probably if you look at our history over the last four seasons, we’ve always been towards the top of the league in backup quarterback expenditures or resources,” Berry said on January 22. “So it’s something I believe that backup quarterback really is a top 30 position on the roster and we do believe in carrying three.”

The question for the Browns now will be which three passers they carry. Watson is the unquestioned starter. Cleveland likes Thompson-Robinson — a fifth-round pick in 2023 — but he needs some more time to develop. Winston and Huntley are both on one-year deals and might be battling it out for the backup spot in the preseason.

Browns QB Jameis Winston Still Wants to be Starter

Considering the mutual interest expressed by both sides, the Browns inking Winston over Flacco to open free agency was a bit of a surprise. However, Winston is nine years younger and fits the mold better as Watson’s backup. Flacco landed on his feet, signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Winston has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career. He has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie. He still has aspirations of being a starter in the NFL but knows his role with the Browns.

“Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however, the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me,” Winston told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun (Watson) and help him be the best he can possibly be, is my main mission. Now, if Deshaun has to heal up for whatever reason, and I have to take a few games off of him, I’m going to be ready to do that; but I have to fulfill God’s purpose first before my own heart’s desire. Because ultimately I desire to win some Super Bowls, and this roster that Cleveland got, looks like they can do it.”

Watson is expected to start throwing soon as part of his rehab process. Through two seasons, Watson has appeared in 12 games with the Browns.