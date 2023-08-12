Browns Sign Veteran Running Back to Play Behind Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns signed running back Jordan Wilkins on Saturday following the team’s preseason loss to the Washington Commanders.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston first reported the signing of Wilkins by the Browns. The Browns also placed linebacker Jacob Phillips on injured reserved and waived safety Bubba Bolden.

The Browns worked out Wilkins earlier in the week and decided it was time to bring him in with Jerome Ford still on the shelf with a hamstring injury. Cleveland had 117 rushing yards as a team against the Commanders but just 41 of those came from running backs. Demetric Felton notched 31, while John Kelly Jr. had six yards and rookie Hassan Hall had four. Nick Chubb did not play and won’t see an extensive workload in the preseason.

The Browns also got stuffed from the 1-yard line twice on their first drive, with Felton and Kelly getting turned away.

Wilkins comes with more experience than those three. He’s appeared in 54 games with four starts in his career, all but one of those coming with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s totaled 1,009 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his career. Wilkins can also catch the ball out of the backfield, notching 41 catches for 262 yards.

Wilkins was a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Missouri. Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Wilkins prior to the draft.

“Finesse runner with good size and great agility with the lateral agility to elude tacklers in the open field and the speed to make them feel it,” Zierlein wrote. “Wilkins lacks the aggressive running demeanor to take it to tacklers, but he does have moments of effectiveness along the interior thanks to his footwork and vision.”

Browns RB Jerome Ford ‘Week-to-Week’ With Injury

It’s been reported that Ford is dealing with a hamstring injury, although the team dubbed it a hip issue. He suffered it on August 7 during a practice session. He’s been dubbed week-to-week, although it’s still uncertain if he’ll be available for Week 1.

“I think it’s unfair to say (that) yet,” Stefanski said. “I’m hopeful, but I can’t go past that. He’s truly week-to-week. He’s got treatment right now.”

The Browns had big plans for Ford. Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 draft but he had just eight carries for 12 yards last season. But with Kareem Hunt now out of the picture, Ford was expected to take on a larger role as Chubb’s primary backup and in a third-down role.

“I think it’s big shoes to fill. Kareem obviously did great for us, and he’s still a great running back, one of the great running backs in the free agency right now,” Ford said on August 6. “Very anxious. Just still learning behind (Nick) Chubb and when the time comes and if I’m put into the game, I put on a show for everybody.”`

Browns WR Elijah Moore Also Dealing With Injury

Elijah Moore is another key member of the offense dealing with an injury. The speedy pass-catcher went down against the Commanders with a rib injury but the good news was his X-rays came back negative.

The Browns have some joint practices coming up with the Philadelphia Eagles and it’s uncertain if Moore will be available.

“We’ll see,” Stefanski said about Moore’s availability for the joint sessions, per Cleveland.com. “I’d call him day-to-day. I’m hopeful, but I want to get there before I can make that comment.”

Stefanski did say that he doesn’t plan to his starters in the third preseason game — which is typically used as a dress rehearsal for teams.