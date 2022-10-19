Browns Pro Bowler Deemed ‘Doubtful’ For Showdown With Ravens

The Cleveland Browns can’t afford many more losses, either on the roster or on the scoreboard, but it appears they’ll have to battle through at least one more this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller injured his left calf against the New England Patriots last Sunday, departing the game for good in the first quarter. On Wednesday, Teller was spotted wearing a walking boot on the leg, prompting inquiries as to his status during the media session.
“It is doubtful,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said of the likelihood Teller will play against the Ravens. “I don’t like ruling guys out on Wednesdays so we will see how treatment goes and those type of things. He will continue to rehab and try to make it back.”
Teller, a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, is a considerable loss for the Browns. However, with one of the higher quality units in the NFL, star running back Nick Chubb said he wasn’t concerned about the rest of the O-line to pick up the slack in Teller’s stead.
“Next man up. We have a great O line here,” Chubb said Wednesday. “[Offensive Line] coach [Bill] Callahan does a great job with those guys having them ready, and I know whoever he puts right there will be ready.”
Teller’s Injury Leaves Void in Browns O-Line
The most likely candidate to replace Teller at right guard is Hjalte Froholdt, who filled in for Teller after he exited action against the Patriots.
Froholdt played a total of 55 snaps against New England, didn’t allow a sack and earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 69.6 on the day, per Anthony Poisal of ClevelandBrowns.com.
Froholdt appeared in six games for the Browns last season, though his field time was entirely as part of the special teams unit. He has played in all six of Cleveland’s games thus far in 2022, playing 28 snaps on special teams and 61 snaps on offense.
Reporters asked Stefanski whether Froholdt would get the nod Sunday against Baltimore, though the coach remained somewhat non-committal.
“He is an option,” Stefanski said. “There are a bunch of different guys who have played in there. Hjalte was the guy who obviously finished out the game last week. We will kind of see where we go this week.”
Several Browns Open Week on Injury Report, Including DE Clowney
The Browns released this week’s injury report on Wednesday, which was full of prominent names. Among them was defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who sat out against the Patriots with an ankle injury that has been lingering since Week 2.
“He is coming along,” Stefanski said of Clowney’s status against Baltimore. “He is rehabbing very hard. He wants to get out there. Just see him practice and make sure that physically he can go be himself.”
Clowney’s fellow pass rusher Myles Garrett also sat out of practice on Wednesday, after he re-aggravated a shoulder issue over the weekend. Garrett, however, had successful X-rays on the shoulder this week and is expected to play.
Cornerback Denzel Ward missed Wednesday’s practice session as he continues to recover from a concussion, while offensive lineman Jack Conklin also sat in order to rest an injured ankle.