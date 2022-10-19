Browns Pro Bowler Deemed ‘Doubtful’ For Showdown With Ravens

The Cleveland Browns can’t afford many more losses, either on the roster or on the scoreboard, but it appears they’ll have to battle through at least one more this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller injured his left calf against the New England Patriots last Sunday, departing the game for good in the first quarter. On Wednesday, Teller was spotted wearing a walking boot on the leg, prompting inquiries as to his status during the media session.

“It is doubtful,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said of the likelihood Teller will play against the Ravens. “I don’t like ruling guys out on Wednesdays so we will see how treatment goes and those type of things. He will continue to rehab and try to make it back.”

Teller, a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, is a considerable loss for the Browns. However, with one of the higher quality units in the NFL, star running back Nick Chubb said he wasn’t concerned about the rest of the O-line to pick up the slack in Teller’s stead.

“Next man up. We have a great O line here,” Chubb said Wednesday. “[Offensive Line] coach [Bill] Callahan does a great job with those guys having them ready, and I know whoever he puts right there will be ready.”