Donovan Mitchell Called Out by Tom Thibodeau Ahead of Cavs-Knicks Playoff Showdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers are two games away from tasting their first postseason glory since 2018 and the organization’s first without LeBron James on the roster since 1998. Suffice it to say, it’s been a long-time coming for the red and gold.

And it’s something that likely would have eventually happened without Donovan Mitchell. But my, four games into his 40-plus points per night streak, it sure does feel good to have the four-time All-Star in tow.

With a showdown against the New York Knicks looming, Tom Thibodeau spoke out about what makes Mitchell so special.

“When you dig into the numbers, that tells you that he’s had a monster season, to have as many 40-point games, but also [it’s] the impact on winning,” the Knicks head coach said of Mitchell on Wednesday, per the New York Post. “He did the same thing in Utah, but I think each year he’s gotten better.”

Mitchell has indeed only gotten better. He’s averaging career-highs in points per game and shooting; he’s averaging the tenth-most points per game of anyone in professional basketball this season.

Donovan Mitchell Praises Jalen Brunson

The Knicks present a challenging opponent for the Cavaliers. Led by star guard Jalen Brunson, New York and it’s No. 4 rated offense will be a tough first-round matchup.

Against the Cavs last week, Brunson dialed up a game that left even Mitchell in awe.

“I’ve seen this for years. I saw the same thing last year,” Mitchell told reporters about Brunson’s night, per the Cavaliers’ official YouTube channel. “He’s just shifty. He can get to his spots, different ways. The biggest thing is he had [nearly] 50, but he had nine assists. That’s the standout.

But for Mitchell, Brunson’s near-50 burger wasn’t as impressive as the guard’s ability to spread the floor:

“Fifty is great and it’s a lot of work to put in, but getting everybody else involved that’s what I took away the most.”

Donovan Mitchell Promises Cavaliers Revenge on Knicks

The Cavaliers lost the last matchup with New York by 14 points. It was a trouncing that does not bode well for Cleveland’s series matchup.

But after the game, Mitchell promised the Cavaliers would be ready and improved when the time comes.

“I think it’s even more important because this is the team we’re probably going to see,” Mitchell said. “Obviously we’re missing people, they’re missing people, but still the same competition, competitiveness. They played well, they did a lot of things well, played together in different ways. We’ll be better.”

While the Knicks will no doubt be a handful on offense, the Cavaliers stand as good a shot as any to shut them down. On the season, the Cavaliers have the league’s best defense and are one of just three franchises with a top-ten offense as well.

With Julius Randle still a major injury question mark, the Knicks’ ability to hang in the paint with the likes of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley is thrust into even further doubt.

For now, though, the Cavs just have to take care of business with two games remaining, starting with the Orlando Magic on Thursday.