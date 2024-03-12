Gunman Pleads Guilty in Murder of Utah College Football Star, Police Say

Buk Mawut Buk has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the shooting of University of Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe in Salt Lake City on September 26, 2021, prosecutors say.

The 21-year-old college football star was shot outside of a house party after an argument and died at the scene, according to The Associated Press.

Buk, who was arrested in October 2021, fired multiple shots after Lowe asked Buk’s friends to move their car, according to court documents. Buk continued shooting at Lowe and another victim, Fuamoli Pomale, while they were bleeding on the ground, police said. Pomale survived the attack.

Buk, Who Had a History of Violence, Pleaded Guilty to First-Degree Felony Murder & First-Degree Felony Attempted Murder, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors said in a press release that Buk and the victims “were at a party near 2200 South Broadmoor Street in Salt Lake County. At one point, an argument began with Mr. Lowe and some other people at the party. During that confrontation, the defendant walked over and shot Aaron Lowe and another individual.”

Prosecutors added in the release, “As both victims were lying injured on the ground, the defendant continued to shoot them. Mr. Lowe died on the scene; the other individual was taken to the hospital and had to undergo surgery for multiple injuries. Following the shooting, the defendant fled the scene; he was arrested in Draper on October 3, 2021.”

In a statement, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said, “This act of violence shook the Salt Lake County community when it happened. Mr. Lowe was not only a well-known star athlete at the University of Utah, but he was a beloved friend, son, and brother. Though perfect justice would mean that Mr. Lowe was alive, and the other victim did not have to live with injuries that will last a lifetime, we hope this conviction helps the loved ones of Mr. Lowe and the second victim feel they have received some measure of justice.”

Gill added, “We thank our prosecutors that worked for more than two years to secure this conviction. We appreciate the diligent work of the Salt Lake City Police Department in conducting a thorough investigation.” According to the press release, sentencing has been scheduled for April 29, 2024.

According to The Associated Press, Buk had an “extensive violent criminal history” that dated back to 2017 and was on probation in connection to two robberies, including one in which a father and daughter were held a gunpoint. According to KSL, Buk was sentenced to four additional months in jail after he spent 8 months awaiting trial in the robbery cases.

Lowe Was Killed a Year After His Teammate Died of an Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Lowe, who was from Mesquite, Texas, was a sophomore cornerback for the Utah Utes, according to the school’s website. Lowe’s death came a year after his teammate, Ty Jordan, died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Utes website, Lowe was the first recipient of a scholarship established in Jordan’s name.

Lowe’s sister, Erin, told Fox 13 Now after Buk’s guilty plea, “It kinda makes it emotional because it kind of feels like I’m living the night that it happened again. I’m remembering, okay, my brother is really gone, this really real. … “In my mind, in my heart, you took my brother. My brother was an unarmed man and you shot him. He was unarmed, man, he was no threat to you. You could have walked away, he was across the street and he was on the other side, you could have just walked away, turned your back and walk away. Instead, you chose to take his life that night.”

Lowe’s brother, Christopher Jackson, told KSL, “Aaron was a light in our family. The most important thing was that there was some type of responsibility taken. And I think that it’s important that we hear from him. You know, is he sorry? … “I don’t think that he needs to be out to perpetrate his violence on anyone else. For us, it’s most important that he lives with his decision every day.”