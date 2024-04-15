College Football Set for Chaos as the Spring Transfer Portal Opens?

The college football world is preparing for chaos on April 16, when the spring transfer portal window opens. It will be the last chance for college players to change schools before teams head into fall camp for the new season.

From April 16 to April 30, head coaches will scramble to maintain their rosters as the spring transfer portal window opens. Despite criticism from the media and head coaches, this controversial system is a fixture in college football.

Fox analyst Joel Klatt has advocated for changing the transfer portal system. On his latest podcast “The Joel Klatt Show,” he explained why it’s a lousy system.

“We’ve got this [transfer] window open before guys are even concluding those semesters. Academics have always been second fiddle and this lays it bare for everyone to see,” Klatt said. “Guess what’s also not finished by April 16th across the country? Spring football. We have two transfer portal windows, and in both of the windows we open up the window while teams are still trying to practice. What are we doing?”

The Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has also criticised the portal’s timing, calling it a “really stupid system.”

As mentioned, it’s here to stay, and several big name players have already planned to enter the portal. Oregon State running back Damien Martinez is the biggest to be entering the portal when it opens, with plenty more incoming.

What Makes a College Player Want to Enter the Transfer Portal?

Several factors influence a college player’s decision to transfer to another program after spring practice. One of the most significant factors in today’s college football landscape is the potential for NIL money, which often plays a crucial role in players’ transfer aspirations.

NIL allows college players to profit from deals using their Name, Image and Likeness. College programs have different levels of money via their collectives, with them directing their money to pay athletes. Although collectives can’t recruit players by offering them NIL money, players have an understanding of which collectives have deeper pockets.

Playing time is one of the main reasons a player hits the spring transfer portal. By the time the portal opens, most college teams have held spring games. Although head coaches don’t release their depth charts in spring, players may feel they have slipped down the pecking order.

Entering the portal allows them to find a program where they can see the field more frequently. With only limited eligibility to play college football, it makes sense that a player would want to use the portal for the mentioned reason.

Also, the spring transfer portal opens towards the end of the academic year. Students can assess their educational requirements and concerns. A change of school could benefit their education.

Several Big Names Have Indicated They Will Enter the Portal

The biggest name that looks likely to enter the spring transfer portal is Oregon State running back Damien Martinez. Heading into his junior season, Martinez has rushed for over 2,000 yards in his two seasons with the Beavers. He would be a huge addition to most college teams, with Miami, Ole Miss, and Michigan State among the schools set to be interested.

Georgia’s Andrew Paul is another top running back reportedly entering the portal. A 2022 recruit, Paul has struggled with injuries in his two seasons with the Bulldogs. A fresh start may be the key to seeing the field more in 2024.

Pittsburgh looks like it could be losing one of its star defensive players, Edge Dayon Hayes. Another ACC defensive player who looks to be entering the portal is UNC cornerback Lejond Cavazos.

Even the elite teams won’t escape players entering the transfer portal, with Texas offensive lineman Payton Kirkland potentially looking for a new team.

Fifteen days of transfer portal madness starts on April 16, with plenty of surprising stories set to unfold.