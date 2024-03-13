Former Florida State QB Details Latest Move

Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston made his third NFL career stop on Tuesday though it won’t land him a starting role.

Winston agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns after he previously backed up Derek Carr with the New Orleans Saints in 2023. The former Seminoles star played in Tallahassee from 2012 to 2015, which included a Heisman Trophy win in 2013 and BCS national title.

“Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me,” Winston told NFL insider Josina Anderson over the phone on Tuesday. “Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun [Watson] and help him be the best he can possibly be, is my main mission.”

“Now, if Deshaun has to heal up for whatever reason, and I have to take a few games off of him, I’m going to be ready to do that; but I have to fulfill God’s purpose first before my own heart’s desire. Because ultimately I desire to win some Super Bowls, and this roster that Cleveland got, looks like they can do it,” Winston added.

Winston and Watson crossed during college in the 2014 season when Watson played for the Clemson Tigers. Watson only played eight games as a freshman that year before his career took off in 2015 and 2016.

🎥 #ChampionshipMoments 2013

FSU 34 | AUBURN 31 Jameis Winston hits Kelvin Benjamin to cap last-minute, game-winning drive 2013 FSU average score: 52-12 pic.twitter.com/zO0h7HTZtx — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 13, 2020

After Florida State, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Winston with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He posted a 28-42 record and threw for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns versus 88 interceptions in five seasons with the Buccaneers.

Amid limited success and no playoff wins, Tampa Bay let Winston go in free agency for 2020 and signed former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady insead. Winston signed with the Saints and became Drew Brees‘ backup.

Jameis Winston Couldn’t Emerge as Full-Time Starter With Saints

After Brees retired in 2021, Winston got his shot but a torn ACL led to a carousel of quarterbacks in New Orleans. Winston couldn’t get the starting job back after Saints signed former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

It didn’t get easier for Winston to earn back a starting job as the Saints signed former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in 2023. Winston threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns versus three interceptions in limited play.

His tenure in New Orleans ended with 2,367 yards passing and 20 touchdowns versus 11 picks. Winston did grab the spotlight once in the postseason when he threw a 56-yard touchdown pass in a 30-20 loss versus the Buccaneers in the 2020 Divisional Round.

It’s a far cry from Winston’s success in Tallahassee where he completed 66% of his passes and threw for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns versus 28 picks. Winston won all the time, too, amid a 17-1 record as Oregon was the only team to beat his Seminoles in a 59-20 Rose Bowl loss in January 2015.

How Jameis Winston Could Start in Cleveland

Winston could wind up starting Cleveland amid the instability surrounding Watson, whom the Browns acquired from the Houston Texans in 2022. Watson has 12 starts with an 8-4 record with the Browns amid 2,217 yards passing for 14 touchdowns versus nine interceptions. He also has 317 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 62 carries in that span.

Watson had better days in Houston amid a 28-25 record and 14,539 yards passing for 104 touchdowns versus 36 picks. In addition, he rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns in that span.

Joe Flacco stepped in place of Watson after the injury last year and still made the playoffs, but the Browns opted for Winston instead of Flacco in 2024.