NCAA 25: New Release Date Details Drop for College Football Video Game

After more than a decade-long hiatus, the college football video game known as NCAA 25 will be released in July, per Extra Points founder Matt Brown. We are one step closer to an exact release date thanks to Brown, who has become somewhat of an EA Sports insider dropping details on the long awaited college football game.

“EA Sports updated their Twitter bio and Twitter logo for the new game and also aired a minute and a half commercial,” Brown detailed in a February 20, 2204 interview on the “Kings of the North.” “Which reiterated what they’ve said in public several times over the last year [and] what I’ve reported numerous time.

“That the game is in fact happening and it’s coming this summer. They didn’t say this [but] I’m reporting this, it’s going to come in July. We’ll know the exact date in a little bit,” Brown continued.

“…Yes, you will be able to go to GameStop, if you are for some reason still using physical media or you can download it in July.”

This means shortly after we begin to see college football preview magazines on newsstands fans will be able to purchase NCAA 25. While we do not have an exact date, the last college football game (NCAA 14) was released on July 9, 2013. If EA Sports follows past history, we could see NCAA 25 return at the beginning of July 2024.

NCAA 25: What Platforms Will the College Football Video Game Be on for 2024?

So far, we know that NCAA 25 will be on the following video game platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox (Series X and S). Players who have opted in will appear in this year’s game. Through an NIL agreement these players will earn $600 and a free copy of the college football video game.

Thanks to the NIL era, there could be endorsement opportunities for certain players, but all individuals in the game will receive the same $600 check for their likeness. Players can opt out of the game and will not be available on their team’s roster for NCAA 25.

NCAA 25: What College Football Teams Will Be in the Game?

EA Sports announced that all 134 FBS teams will be in NCAA 25. This means all the major conferences (SEC, Big 12, ACC and Big Ten), independent schools and those formerly known as the Group of Five teams will be playable. It does not appear that FCS teams will be in this year’s edition of the game.

The NCAA 25 Cover Athlete or Coach Remains a Mystery

While there is plenty of speculation, EA Sports has yet to reveal who will be on the cover of NCAA 25. It could be a current star college football player like Colorado teammates Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter. Past games show EA Sports has been partial to Heisman Trophy winners, which brings Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams into the equation as potential cover candidates.

Could the game pay tribute to Nick Saban or lean on Coach Prime for this year’s edition? Time will tell, but we do know that this mystery cover will be available everywhere in July.