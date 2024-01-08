Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Land Big-Bodied Dual Threat QB Via Transfer Portal

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is heading to Ohio State.

Howard, 22, spent the last four seasons with the Wildcats. He appeared in 34 games for K-State, completing 58.8% of his passes for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Now, he’ll be playing his football in The Shoe.

Listed on the Wildcats’ website as 6’5″ and 242 pounds, Howard is deceptively quick for his size and thus, is a threat with his legs. The young QB ran for 921 yards and 19 TDs at Kansas State, and after choosing Ohio State, he explained why he’s taking his skill set to Columbus.

“I’m glad I took my time with this decision,” Howard said, per ESPN. “Through it, I got to learn a lot about myself and college football in general. It was a great process. I’m really glad I ended up choosing Ohio State. “I knew that if I passed this up, I’d regret passing up the chance to go be the quarterback at Ohio State. I knew I’d be kicking myself if I passed up this opportunity.”

Will Howard on Why He Chose Ohio State: ‘I Want to Win a National Championship’

Will Howard highlights. Big boy under center now 6'5 240 🔸️5,786 yards passing yards

🔸️48 passing TD's

🔸️19 rushing TD's pic.twitter.com/5k4ifekOvK — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 5, 2024

Howard had a 14-11 record with K-State. He and the Wildcats went to the Sugar Bowl in 2022, when they lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 45-20. Ohio State last won a National Championship in 2014, also appearing in the big game in 2020, which it lost to Alabama, 52-24. Howard would like to be a part of the next OSU team that makes it there.

“The goal I have, I want to go win a national championship,” Howard said in his interview with ESPN. “At the end of the day, I want to go be a starting quarterback in the NFL. … I feel like the best place to stick as a quarterback in the NFL is as a first- or second-round pick in the NFL draft. Going to Ohio State gives me a chance to make a jump and leap into that conversation.”

Howard also told ESPN he has met with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, who he is excited to learn from and work with.

“When Coach Day and I met and went through the scheme, I’m a total football nerd and talk ball all day. We hit it off in that way. I knew that was the system that would get me the most prepared for that level,” Howard added.

With QB Kyle McCord Gone, Ohio State Had an Opening

Shocker… 3rd & long Howard makes a great play Has pressure in his face, takes a shot, but still steps into the throw & delivers a strike#OhioState pic.twitter.com/GR8wFUhSHS — Ohio Divided (@BuckeyeNatty) January 6, 2024

Howard isn’t perfect, and there’s plenty he needs to work on. But he’s an intriguing prospect, particularly after the Buckeyes lost their 2023 starting QB, Kyle McCord, to the transfer portal. Howard earned a 71.5 passing grade (129th out of 273 QBs graded) and a 78.6 run grade from PFF this season (20th out of 89 QBs graded).

It’s unknown whether Howard will be the Buckeyes starting quarterback next season, but he’s a top candidate. He’s good at playing the read-option, and he has a big arm. His propensity to turn the ball over is a concern, though. In addition to his 25 picks at K-State, he had nine fumbles. Ball security will be at the top of the list of things he’ll need to get better at.

You can count former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer among those who believe Howard will be good for OSU.

“I love Will Howard,” Meyer said on January 6. “I’ve watched him closely. The No. 1 thing is he’s a winner and he’s tough. And those are two things you want. I think of a winner, though, I think of — guys like JT Barrett come to mind. Is he going to be the No. 1 pick, No. 2 pick? Probably not, in the NFL draft, but he wins and he’s tough. And that’s what I think.”