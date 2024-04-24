Former USC Tailback Reggie Bush to Be Reinstated as 2005 Heisman Trophy Winner

Former college football tailback Reggie Bush will have his 2005 Heisman trophy returned. After an NCAA investigation, the former USC player had his trophy repossessed in 2010.

It’s been a 14-year wait for Bush. However, he has finally been reunited with his Heisman trophy with the Heisman Trust planing to reinstate Bush as a winner in 2005. ESPN analyst Pete Thamel reported the news on April 24.

The Heisman Trust stated the reason for the decision was “enormous changes in the college football landscape.

Bush spoke after the announcement in a statement to ESPN. “Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family.”

Why Did Reggie Bush Lose His Heisman Trophy in 2010?

Five years after winning the Heisman trophy in 2005, Bush had to forfeit the award after an NCAA investigation. The investigation examined how Bush received money and gifts from a pair of agents while he was a student.

Bush and his family received cash benefits and gifts, including a limousine ride to the Heisman trophy presentation. If this were to happen today, Bush would face no sanctions as NIL allows college athletes to earn money from Name, Image, and Likeness. However, back in 2005, this was different.

The fallout from the NCAA investigation was severe, not just for Reggie Bush but also for the USC program. Bush had to forfeit his Heisman trophy, and the Trojans suffered a series of penalties. They had to vacate the last two wins of the 2004 season and all their wins from the 2005 season. Additionally, USC was suspended for four years and banned from competing in a bowl game in 2010 and 2011, a period that was undoubtedly challenging in recruiting for the team.

Bush and USC also had an NCAA-mandated 10-year break between the two, which ended in 2010.

After the NCAA changed the NIL rules on June 30, 2021, Bush advocated for his Heisman trophy to be returned and USC records to be reinstated. However, the Heisman Trust would not be budging on its decision.

Bush never gave up over the years, constantly pushing to be reinstated. On August 13, 2023, attorneys representing Bush and USC submitted a petition to the NCAA committee asking to review the 2010 case.

Did Johnny Manziel’s Stance Help the Decision?

2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel has defended the Reggie Bush situation. Did his stance help the Heisman Trust make this decision?

On March 2, Manziel posted on his ‘X’ account that he would skip the Heisman ceremony until Bush returned his trophy.

Manziel was the only former Heisman winner to support Bush publicly. However, more winners could have followed suit closer to the time. Could Manziel have forced the hand of the Heisman Trust with his stance?

Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, said it was due to changes in the college landscape. If that were the case, the trust would have decided earlier since the landscape had changed for the last three years.

When he heard the April 24 news about Bush, Manziel posted on ‘X’ about his delight with the decision.