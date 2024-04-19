Father of Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Alton McCaskill Calls Out Football Program in Now Deleted Post

The latest college football transfer portal opened on April 16, and plenty of top players entered their names. During the spring portal, the Colorado Buffaloes saw a high number of players express their desire to leave the program.

One player looking to find a new home away from Colorado is transfer Alton McCaskill. The running back only transferred in before the start of the 2023 season. The previous Houston Cougars’ running back, McCaskill, was a top-10 transfer running back from the 2023 transfer portal.

McCaskill only had 14 carries for 59 yards during the 2023 season, with his father speaking out about his son’s situation in Boulder via social media.

“If my sons not RB1 We Gotta Go…He was ready last year! He’s a 100% this year!

Unfortunately have to find another home where there’s no favoritism and he is valued, appreciated and has no doubts about RB1…He is the best RB in Colorado…But He Not settling! We Going!” Alton McCaskill III wrote in a now deleted post.

McCaskill will now look for his third school in three seasons. The talented running back will likely not be short of offers.

Head Coach Deion Sanders Downplays Recent Spring Portal Exodus

As of April 19, 14 other Colorado players and transfer Alton McCaskill had entered the spring portal. Despite this, the program’s head coach, Deion Sanders, has chosen to downplay the situation.

“We’re good,” he said at the Colorado spring press conference Thursday. “Quit making a big deal out of nothing.”

Colorado’s roster has been significantly affected by the transfer portal. Notable departures include Cormani McClain, the Top cornerback from the 2023 recruiting class, and Chamon Metayer, a tight end who transferred in just last December.

It’s not the first time Sanders has faced questions about a high volume of players leaving the program for the transfer portal. Sanders saw a mass exodus during the 2023 spring portal. In his second season with the Buffaloes, Sanders trusts the process.

“I trust the recruiting team, I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me,” said Sanders. “We’re good. We all right. We all right. What happens with the portal man, and you guys need to know: A lot of people are fighting for backups. When a guy’s a starter and he transfers, you’ve got to really think about that. Is he really that? I don’t know how many starters have really transferred around the country. I think we’ve got some coming in for visits, pretty soon, maybe even this weekend.”

The Colorado spring game will take place on April 27, with the roster set to change further before then.

Shilo Sends Out Social Media Post to Players in the Transfer Portal

The son of Deion Sanders and Colorado defensive back Shilo caused controversy with an Instagram post on April 16. The post on his personal Instagram account asked spring portal prospects to direct message him or his brother, Shedeur.

The media criticized the post. However, Shilo and his brother have confirmed that they have been bombarded with messages since the post. The older sibling, Shilo, spoke on April 18 about why he posted the message.

“I just want to make it easier for other guys to really just feel like, `All right, if I want to go to Colorado, it’s not hard,’” Shilo said.

We will see the post’s success over the coming weeks as the spring portal shuts on April 30.