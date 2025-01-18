Top 5 DFS Options: Commanders vs. Lions Divisional Round Matchup

In a showdown between two of the leagues most exciting offenses, the Washington Commanders enter Ford Field looking to shock the world and take down a loaded Detroit Lions roster filled with explosive playmakers.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options for the Commanders-Lions Divisional Round matchup this weekend.

1. Jayden Daniels

Not that fantasy mangers really needed any more evidence, but Jayden Daniels is for real – which makes him an elite DFS option every time he steps on the football field.

Daniels postseason debut was highly impressive with 304 total yards and two passing touchdowns.

Sure, his rushing totals (13 carries for 36 yards) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night weren’t as high as his previous matchup against Todd Bowles defense, but his efficiency as a passer and timely contributions as a runner helped them pull off an impressive road victory against a quality opponent.

Daniels ran for 50+ yards in eight games his rookie year – some of which where he was battling through a rib injury – which makes him an elite dual threat DFS option at quarterback.

The fact that he is facing a banged up Detroit Lions defense that gave up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year only raises his already elite fantasy ceiling if this game turns into a shootout.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs

If I were to ask you who finished the 2024 NFL season as the RB1 overall in fantasy football, I would venture to guess most people would say Saquon Barkley. Well, that would be an incorrect answer.

After finishing the year with 1,929 total yards and 20 touchdowns, it was actually Jahmyr Gibbs who took the top spot at the RB position.

Gibbs finished the year on a tear when David Montgomery went down with an injury, producing three straight games with 150+ total yards and six scores. That is absurd.

Gibbs role expanded in the passing game this season too with Montgomery on the shelf, catching 13 passes for 122 yards over that three game stretch.

Gibbs is a solid candidate for the RB1 overall rank in DFS entering the Divisional Round.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown

117 receptions for 1,389 yards and 11 touchdowns… That is the stat line that Amon-Ra St. Brown has averaged over the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

The USC product did have two uncharacteristic fantasy duds this year where he scored fewer than 10 fantasy points, but St. Brown has otherwise been the model of consistency with one of the highest fantasy floors at the wide receiver position in the league.

St. Brown’s formation versatility combined with his physicality at the catchpoint makes him a special weapon in the big slot of an explosive and highly productive offense.

Speaking of that highly productive offense, the regularity with which the Lions make trips to the red zone has helped St. Brown see the second most red zone targets in the league this year – trailing only Ja’Marr Chase.

When the game script turns into a shootout – which has happened more frequently with how banged up the Lions defense is at the moment – the Sun God has turned in some truly dominant fantasy performances. On three occasions this year, St. Brown has 11+ passes for 115+ yards in the same game.

If the depleted Lions defense can’t slow down Jayden Daniels, then expect St. Brown to very busy against a middling Washington secondary.

4. Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin’s first playoff game since the 2020 season did not disappoint.

McLaurin was outstanding against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching seven of his 10 targets for 89 yards and the game-winning touchdown to help the Commanders advance to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs for the first time since the 2005 season – where they ironically beat the Bucs.

While other pass catchers have been finding a way to contribute over the back half of the year, McLaurin has been the most consistent weapon for Daniels in the passing attack with 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 scores on the year.

The 10 targets McLaurin saw in the Wild Card Round is a great sign for his fantasy upside against a banged up Lions defense that has surrendered some huge fantasy performances to opposing pass catchers. For some context, McLaurin saw 10 targets in a game just three times all season.

In big moments, Daniels appears very willing to look for McLaurin in the passing game, which makes him one of the top DFS options at the WR position this weekend.

5. Jameson Williams

Fantasy managers may feel like it has taken an eternity, but Jameson Williams finally produced the first 1,000 yard season of his career.

This jump in production came after a pair of seasons that saw him fail to fully integrate into the offense due to injury and a suspension, but fantasy managers finally had their faith rewarded with a WR22 overall fantasy finish from the talented Alabama product.

Williams has produced career highs across the board in his third NFL season while he leads all NFL receivers with 30+ receptions at 17.2 yards per reception. He is the quintessential vertical weapon in the passing game and is a threat to break the DFS slate with his big play ability, which is evident by his three games with 4+ receptions for 100+ yards and a score this season.

Williams may be a vertical weapon, but his volume has been consistent enough – seeing 5+ targets in nine straight games – giving him a reliable fantasy floor paired with elite upside to make him a valuable DFS weapon for your lineup this weekend.