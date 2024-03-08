dfsPro Daily: NBA Fantasy & Betting Tips for Friday, March 8th

An eight-game slate in the NBA tonight is full of key matchups including the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Our AI-powered model projects big nights from Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Edwards. Scroll for a daily fantasy basketball guide, including star projections, budget picks, and betting projections for every game.
NBA DFS stars: 👍 or 👎?
In case you aren’t familiar with our newsletter, this segment is simple: I’m going to help you find the star to headline your team by giving each high-salary option a thumbs up or thumbs down. If you’re playing a DraftKings Showdown Captain contest, it’s time to pick your captain. If not, you’ll still need a high-salaried player for your lineup.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 👍 ($10,500) – 53 Projected Points
Gilgeous-Alexander is the highest-projected player in this contest, since DraftKings has excluded the matchups involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Alperen Sengun.
Anthony Edwards 👍 ($9,000) – 45 Projected Points
Edwards has a similar value to Gilgeous-Alexander, just at a lower price point. So if you feel good about your other picks and can’t afford the latter, go for Edwards. He’s coming off a 44-point outing against the Pacers and faces a depleted Cavaliers team tonight. He’s also the only star offensive player for Minnesota now that Karl Anthony-Towns is out with a meniscus injury.
Miles Bridges 👎 ($8,400) – 35 Projected Points
Don’t pick this guy. He’s not a consistent NBA DFS presence, and his projected value here is not nearly good enough to justify his price tag.
Paolo Banchero 👍 ($8,700) – 46 Projected Points
I like Banchero’s odds against a Knicks team without many forwards. He could have a good outing, and I think his price tag is reasonable.
Bam Adebayo 👍 ($8,400) – 44 Projected Points
Adebayo is going to to perform well against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder. Like the other thumbs up players on this list, the value isn’t crazy, but it’s good enough. He is definitely the best option at center, if you have money to spend in that area.
Dejounte Murray 👍 ($9,200) – 50 Projected Points
I really like this play, considering Trae Young is still out. Murray will play against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have a lot of guys who work hard, but no one who can stay with Murray. In terms of pure value (points/salary), Murray is your best play of these stars. That doesn’t mean he’s necessarily the best guy for your lineup.
Jaren Jackson Jr. 👎 ($8,200) – 43 Projected Points
Jackson is questionable, so definitely don’t pick him until you’ve confirmed his injury status. Even if he’s playing, he’s projected to get a fewer fantasy points than Adebayo, for roughly the same price. Just go with Adebayo if you’re considering Jackson.
NBA Fantasy Value Picks
You’ll need some very low-salary players to play next to your stars, so let’s go over some of my favorite NBA DFS picks for today.
Kyle Anderson ($5,200)
Karl Anthony-Towns is out for a month with a meniscus injury, and someone needs to step up and provide some forward production. It could be Jalen McDaniels, but I think Anderson will rise to the occasion.
Dean Wade ($3,800)
I picked Dean Wade in Tuesday’s newsletter, and he ended up getting a career-high in points, single-handedly torching my Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter. He’s still priced very low and plays for a Cavs team that needs his production. Pick him up.
NBA Betting Projections
Our AI-powered model predicts the outcome of each game and supplies its own lines, spreads, and totals. Compare them to DraftKings, FanDuel, and wherever you bet to find an advantage.
New Orleans Pelicans @ Philadelphia 76ers
The New Orleans Pelicans have a forecast 67% chance to win against The Philadelphia 76ers with a spread of -5.5/5.5 and an over/under of 222.5. The New Orleans Pelicans are 1 – 0 against The Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023-24 Season.
Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards have a forecast 53% chance to win against The Charlotte Hornets with a spread of -1.0/1.0 and an over/under of 228.0. The Washington Wizards are 1 – 2 against The Charlotte Hornets in the 2023-24 Season.
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a forecast 59% chance to win against The Minnesota Timberwolves with a spread of -3.0/3.0 and an over/under of 208.5. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 0 – 0 against The Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023-24 Season.
Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have a forecast 54% chance to win against The Orlando Magic with a spread of -1.0/1.0 and an over/under of 206.5. The New York Knicks are 0 – 3 against The Orlando Magic in the 2023-24 Season.
Atlanta Hawks @ Memphis Grizzlies
The Atlanta Hawks have a forecast 61% chance to win against The Memphis Grizzlies with a spread of -3.5/3.5 and an over/under of 217.5. The Atlanta Hawks are 0 – 1 against The Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023-24 Season.
Miami Heat @ Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a forecast 71% chance to win against The Miami Heat with a spread of -6.5/6.5 and an over/under of 225.0. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1 – 0 against The Miami Heat in the 2023-24 Season.
Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks have a forecast 52% chance to win against The Los Angeles Lakers with a spread of -0.5/0.5 and an over/under of 232.5. The Milwaukee Bucks are 0 – 0 against The Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023-24 Season.
Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazer
The Houston Rockets have a forecast 63% chance to win against The Portland Trail Blazers with a spread of -4.0/4.0 and an over/under of 220.5. The Houston Rockets are 0 – 1 against The Portland Trail Blazers in the 2023-24 Season.