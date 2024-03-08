dfsPro Daily: NBA Fantasy & Betting Tips for Friday, March 8th

In case you aren’t familiar with our newsletter, this segment is simple: I’m going to help you find the star to headline your team by giving each high-salary option a thumbs up or thumbs down. If you’re playing a DraftKings Showdown Captain contest, it’s time to pick your captain. If not, you’ll still need a high-salaried player for your lineup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 👍 ($10,500) – 53 Projected Points

Gilgeous-Alexander is the highest-projected player in this contest, since DraftKings has excluded the matchups involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Alperen Sengun.

Anthony Edwards 👍 ($9,000) – 45 Projected Points

Edwards has a similar value to Gilgeous-Alexander, just at a lower price point. So if you feel good about your other picks and can’t afford the latter, go for Edwards. He’s coming off a 44-point outing against the Pacers and faces a depleted Cavaliers team tonight. He’s also the only star offensive player for Minnesota now that Karl Anthony-Towns is out with a meniscus injury.

Miles Bridges 👎 ($8,400) – 35 Projected Points

Don’t pick this guy. He’s not a consistent NBA DFS presence, and his projected value here is not nearly good enough to justify his price tag.

Paolo Banchero 👍 ($8,700) – 46 Projected Points

I like Banchero’s odds against a Knicks team without many forwards. He could have a good outing, and I think his price tag is reasonable.

Bam Adebayo 👍 ($8,400) – 44 Projected Points

Adebayo is going to to perform well against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder. Like the other thumbs up players on this list, the value isn’t crazy, but it’s good enough. He is definitely the best option at center, if you have money to spend in that area.

Dejounte Murray 👍 ($9,200) – 50 Projected Points

I really like this play, considering Trae Young is still out. Murray will play against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have a lot of guys who work hard, but no one who can stay with Murray. In terms of pure value (points/salary), Murray is your best play of these stars. That doesn’t mean he’s necessarily the best guy for your lineup.

Jaren Jackson Jr. 👎 ($8,200) – 43 Projected Points

Jackson is questionable, so definitely don’t pick him until you’ve confirmed his injury status. Even if he’s playing, he’s projected to get a fewer fantasy points than Adebayo, for roughly the same price. Just go with Adebayo if you’re considering Jackson.