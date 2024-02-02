dfsPro Daily: Friday’s AI-Powered NBA Lineup of the Day & 5 Hot Props

If you played our last dfsPro lineup you had a chance to make a little money on DraftKings.

Our AI-powered projections nailed a few key plays, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 56.25 points and Jalen Green scoring 53.

But it was Josh Richardson who was the difference between making money and losing, as he dropped 39.75 points while most DFS players passed on the Heat guard.

Grant Williams’s struggles (6.25 fantasy points) kept us from a big win, but we’re back again today with another lineup. Best of luck as always. – Tom

AI-Powered NBA Lineup of the Day 🤖

We’ve optimized a lineup for today’s NBA classic contest that features players from tonight’s 9-game DraftKings slate using our AI-powered projection model.

Don’t forget to check to check for last-minute injuries or player updates!

5 Hot NBA Props for Friday🔥

Here are 5 props to keep an eye on for tonight’s NBA games based on our dfsPro AI-powered projections:

1. Kawhi Leonard 25.4 Points

Our model is projecting the Clippers star to surpass his season average of 23.9 points per game tonight against the Pistons. He’s scored 31 and 30 points in his last two games.

2. Jaren Jackson 6.1 Rebounds

The Grizzlies forward is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game.

3. Devin Vassell 20.3 Points

The Spurs guard has scored 26, 24 and 25 points in his last 3 games and our model projects him to surpass his season average of 18.4 points per game.

4. Miles Bridges 9.3 Rebounds

Our model projects the Hornets forward to top his season average of 7.5 rebounds per game.

5. Malcolm Brogdon 5.6 Assists

The Blazers guard is averaging 5.5 assists per game.

One Last Thought 💭

With the Super Bowl a week away and the NHL on its All-Star break, it’s a quiet DFS slate this weekend.

Whether you’re a regular at playing college basketball DFS or want to give it a try, here are a few players to consider for your lineup tonight on DraftKings:

Jamison Battle, Ohio State ($6,300)

The Buckeyes senior forward is coming off a 32.5 fantasy point performance and our model projects him to have 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists against Iowa.

Enrique Freeman, Akron ($9,600)

The Zips star is worth paying up for. He is projected to score 18.7 points with 13.4 rebounds against Toledo.

Nick Davidson, Nevada ($6,200)

Another option to save a little salary, the Wolf Pack forward is projected to score 11.2 points with 7.1 rebounds. He has broken the 30-fantasy-point barrier 4 times since December.

We’ll be back soon with more fantasy advice and projections!