dfsPro Daily: NBA Fantasy & Betting Analysis, Projections for March 10

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lebron James lead the NBA DFS slate for tonight. We have an AI-powered fantasy basketball tips, a sample lineup and analysis of the biggest stars playing. Lastly, we have predictions for each game, including results, odds, spreads, and totals.

NBA DFS Lineup Starter

To kickoff our fantasy basketball tips, here is an optimized lineup starter. We’re going starless in the sample again today, because we’re going to pick our star in the next segment. These are just a few guys to help you fill out your roster in different low-salary ranges.

Terry Rozier ($7,000) – 42 Projected Fantasy Points

Rozier was a trade deadline acquisition for Miami, and hasn’t worked out exactly as planned thus far. Regardless, he can score in bunches and should show out against Washington’s lack of defense.

Jordan Poole ($6,500) – 37 Projected Fantasy Points

Poole will probably be guarded by Rozier for most of the night. Our projection has him outperforming his season average of 28.5 fantasy points.

Saddiq Bey ($6,200) – 32 Projected Fantasy Points

The Hawks are in a bit of a bind right now, sitting at 10th in the East and scraping by without Trae Young. Bey’s shooting is important to the squad, and the shot’s been falling a little more consistently lately. He’s had at least 20 points in two of his last four games, and a 17-point near-double-double. It’s worth giving him a go.

Georges Niang ($4,400) – 21 Projected Fantasy Points

Niang has averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on 60% shooting from 3 over his last three games. Don’t miss out on another great performance at a great cost. The Cavaliers are still understaffed, and Niang is the kind of guy who can fit into any lineup. He’s going to play a lot, and there will be shots for him.

Star vs. Star ⭐️

To close our fantasy basketball tips, let’s help you pick an ace, or a captain if you’re into the DraftKings showdown modes. Those contests are single-game slates, so I’ll pick the top two guys from each and tell you which one to go for.

Bucks @ Clippers

⭐ Giannis Antetokounmpo ($18,600) : 54 projected fantasy points

Kawhi Leonard ($14,400): 43 projected fantasy points

Remember that the captain’s points are multiplied by 1.5, so you want to put someone in here who can fill it up. While these two players have similar value when you consider their salaries, Antetokounmpo is far more likely to reach high-scoring territory. He’s the right choice here since no one (including Paul George and Damian Lillard) can beat his value.

Pacers @ Magic

Tyrese Haliburton ($16,500): 39 projected fantasy points

⭐ Paolo Banchero ($15,900): 45 projected fantasy points

Don’t overthink this one. Haliburton has been struggling lately, and Banchero is on the rise. He’s projected to get more points and is cheaper. Neither guy is amazing value, but Banchero is the way to go.

Sixers @ Knicks

Both of these teams have been decimated by injuries to star players, and I refuse to list Tobias Harris as a star, so here is Jalen Brunson’s line. It’s not great, but he is really the only choice. He will also probably do better than this, our algorithm is factoring in a game where he only played one minute.

⭐ Jalen Brunson ($15,600): 34 projected fantasy points

Timberwolves @ Lakers

Anthony Edwards ($15,300): 47 projected fantasy points

⭐ Lebron James ($15,900): 52 projected fantasy points

It’s close, but James wins out here. Of course, the real determining factor will be who plays. Both of these gentlemen and Anthony Davis carry “questionable: tags. If none of those guys play, then I guess the move is to go for Rudy Gobert (46 projected fantasy points).

Game by Game Betting Tips

The Milwaukee Bucks have a forecast 58% chance to win against The LA Clippers with a spread of -2.5/2.5 and an over/under of 223.5. The Milwaukee Bucks are 1 – 0 against The LA Clippers in the 2023-24 Season.— Sunday, March 10th Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans have a forecast 65% chance to win against The Atlanta Hawks with a spread of -5.0/5.0 and an over/under of 222.5. The New Orleans Pelicans are 0 – 1 against The Atlanta Hawks in the 2023-24 Season.— Sunday, March 10th New Orleans Pelicans @ Atlanta Hawks

The Miami Heat have a forecast 84% chance to win against The Washington Wizards with a spread of -11.0/11.0 and an over/under of 229.5. The Miami Heat are 2 – 0 against The Washington Wizards in the 2023-24 Season.— Sunday, March 10th Washington Wizards @ Miami Heat

The Sacramento Kings have a forecast 74% chance to win against The Houston Rockets with a spread of -7.5/7.5 and an over/under of 234.5. The Sacramento Kings are 0 – 2 against The Houston Rockets in the 2023-24 Season.— Sunday, March 10th Houston Rockets @ Sacramento Kings

The Orlando Magic have a forecast 59% chance to win against The Indiana Pacers with a spread of -3.0/3.0 and an over/under of 224.0. The Orlando Magic are 2 – 0 against The Indiana Pacers in the 2023-24 Season.— Sunday, March 10th Indiana Pacers @ Orlando Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a forecast 68% chance to win against The Brooklyn Nets with a spread of -6.0/6.0 and an over/under of 209.0. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3 – 0 against The Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 Season.— Sunday, March 10th Brooklyn Nets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks have a forecast 70% chance to win against The Philadelphia 76ers with a spread of -6.5/6.5 and an over/under of 212.5. The New York Knicks are 2 – 0 against The Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023-24 Season.— Sunday, March 10th Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a forecast 89% chance to win against The Memphis Grizzlies with a spread of -14.0/14.0 and an over/under of 221.0. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1 – 0 against The Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023-24 Season.— Sunday, March 10th Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder