John Deere Classic DFS Plays: Value Picks For Each Salary Range

The John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run has been a part of the official PGA Tour schedule since 1972. It’s one of the few events on the schedule that has had the same sponsor for a lengthy period, and it has been hosted at TPC Deere Run since 1999. We’ll look at the top John Deere Classic DFS plays to give you the value pick in each salary range.

TPC Deere Run was designed by D.A. Weibring and the PGA Tour design services back in 2000. It has generally hosted the John Deere Classic in early July right before The Open Championship and is the last chance for players to earn their way into the year’s final major. TPC Deere Run is a very easy course by PGA Tour standards and prioritizes strong wedge play and great putters on Bent grass greens.

Our model this week is looking at Opportunities Gained, SG: Putting (Bent), Greens in Regulations Gained, SG: Off the Tee, SG: Par 5, and Proximity: 125-150 Yards.

Top Value: $10,000+: Sungjae Im – $10,300

If you don’t count major championships, Sungjae Im has been in some fantastic form dating back to late April. The form in those tournaments is 3rd, 8th, 9th, 4th, 12th. His driver has returned to great form, he’s finding plenty of greens, and he’s putting it very well on Bent greens.

As the second cheapest player in this price range, I think Im brings a very high floor into play this week. In a weak field with plenty of uncertainty, it’s great to play someone who brings that high floor with a decent ceiling as well. Im is due for a possible win soon, and this course fits him nicely. He ranks 7th in my model.

John Deere Classic DFS Top Value: $9,000-$9,900: Davis Thompson – $9,600

Davis Thompson is coming in this week with perhaps the best overall form in the field. He finished 27th in the Memorial’s strong field, followed that up with a very impressive 9th at the U.S. Open, and then finished runner-up last week in Detroit. The putter heating up has been the key component in that.

Thompson has been fantastic with the irons for most of the year and finds a ton of greens. He’s also very strong off the tee. If the wedges show up, Thompson’s firepower, ability to light up Par 5s, and comfort playing in birdie fests should make him a real contender this week. He ranks 5th in my model.

Top Value: $8,000-$8,900: Seamus Power – $8,300

I’m liking Seamus Power to have a strong tournament this week at $8,300. The Irishman has been pretty quiet this year but has logged finishes of 12th, 16th, 27th and 20th since the RBC Heritage. All of those results were also in signature events, meaning there’s no reason he can’t contend in one of these weaker fields.

Power has a very solid and consistent history at TPC Deere Run, including an 8th in 2021 and 13th last year. His game is fit for this course considering he struggles off the tee but is very strong with his wedges and can get hot with the putter at the right time. He ranks 13th in my model.

John Deere Classic DFS Top Value: $7,000-$7,900: Andrew Novak – $7,500

Andrew Novak sticks out right in the middle of this price range due to his consistent play and fit for this course. He’s putting it really well as of late, which has helped him post plenty of solid results throughout 2024. He’s made the cut both tries here at TPC Deere Run.

Novak is a great wedge player and attacks courses off the tee when he’s clicking. He also possesses a great short game. He’s plenty aggressive with his approaches and should have no issues keeping up with a birdie fest. He ranks 9th in my model.

John Deere Classic DFS Top Value: $6,000-$6,900: Kelly Kraft – $6,600

Let’s run it back again with Kelly Kraft in the lowest price range. He did fail us last week with a missed cut, but nothing was overly concerning outside of a pretty poor effort around the greens. Kraft shouldn’t miss too many greens on these large complexes though, especially if his approach play gets back to the standard he’s been setting as of late.

Kraft does have a 5th here at Deere Run way back in 2016. If he continues attacking flags like he has been in most of his recent starts, I don’t see why Kraft shouldn’t love this course fit and be able to make plenty of birdies to keep. He’s consistent in the key categories this week and ranks 14th in my model.