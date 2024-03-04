dfsPro Daily: This NBA Lineup Core Is What You Need to Start Your Week

Jalen Brunson’s injury one possession into the Knicks game on March 3 was a blow to our DFS lineup picks and Sidney Crosby and the Penguins were hampered by the Oilers in a 6-1 blowout on the NHL side. Our model did go 1-1 on underdog NHL picks on the night, predicting the Coyotes to beat the Capitals at +114, while being on the wrong side of the Devils 5-1 loss to the Kings.

We’re back today to kick off your week with a lineup core for tonight’s main DraftKings NBA slate, a few NHL diamonds in the rough and college basketball prop picks for March 4, 2024.

NBA Lineup Starter for March 4, 2024

There are six NBA games on the docket for tonight’s main DraftKings classic slate. Our AI-powered dfsPro model recommends anchoring your lineup with Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The lineup core also includes SG Collin Sexton, SF John Konchar, PF John Collins, C Bobby Portis, and G Patrick Beverley.

This lineup core leaves you $12,800 in remaining salary to fill the final forward spot and the utility position. Here are a couple of players to consider as you finish your lineup:

PG Keyonte George ($6,300)

The Jazz guard has averaged 23.5 fantasy points per game this season on DraftKings, but our model projects him to have 39.31 tonight. He is coming off a 42.5-fantasy-point performance.

PF GG Jackson ($5,100)

Jackson had 28.5 fantasy points in his last outing.

PF Kyle Kuzma ($7,400)

Our model projects Kuzma to be one of the top forwards in tonight’s slate with a projection of 43.51 fantasy points.

SG Vince Williams Jr. ($6,800)

Our model gives Williams a projection of 38.3 fantasy points tonight, well above his average on DraftKings of 24.5 per game.

NHL Diamonds in the Rough for March 4, 2024

These under the radar players could be the key to your DFS lineups tonight:

Maple Leafs D Morgan Rielly

Our model gives a 22% chance of scoring a goal tonight.

Flyers C Sean Couturier

The Flyers center has a 43% probability of scoring a goal tonight and a 62% chance of recording a point, according to our model

Avalanche W Jonathan Drouin

The Colorado winger has a 27% probability of scoring at least one goal during tonight’s game and a 13% chance of recording more than 2 points.

College Basketball Prop Picks for March 4, 2024

It’s a quiet slate in college basketball tonight with only two high-major games on tap: Duke at North Carolina State in the ACC and Texas at Baylor in the Big 12. But there are still a few prop picks that provide a good value in those matchups:

Duke F Mark Mitchell Over 12.5 Points (-110)

Our AI-powered model projects Mitchell to have 12.9 points tonight. The Blue Devils forward is averaging 12.7 points per game.

Texas G Tyrese Hunter Over 3.5 Assists (+110)

Our model projects Hunter to have 3.8 assists tonight. Hunter is averaging 4.2 assists per game this season.

Baylor F Jalen Bridges Over. 1.5 3-pointers Made (-170)

Our projections put Bridges right at his 1.5 3-pointers made prop tonight on 4.5 attempts. The Bears forward has made at least 3 shots from long-range in his past four games and has attempted at least 4 3-pointers during that stretch, including 6 attempts against TCU, 7 against Houston and 8 against BYU. He hit 5 of 9 3-pointers in Baylor’s first matchup against Texas.