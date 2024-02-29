dfsPro Daily: Fantasy Basketball & Betting Tips for Thursday, February 29, 2024

There’s an eight-game slate on February 29, 2024, in the NBA, so let’s get right into some fantasy basketball picks and projections, powered by AI. The Warriors, Heat, Knicks, Bucks, and Nuggets will all face off, and I’ll compare their projections to Vegas lines. We’re going to go game by game and pull out some fantasy targets, game lines, and player props. Lastly, we’ll have a sample lineup to base your daily fantasy basketball plays off of. If you want similar tips delivered to your inbox daily, subscribe to dfsPro Daily.

Fantasy Basketball tips for Milwaukee vs. Charlotte

Our AI-powered model likes the Hornets’ odds against the Bucks better than most sports books. Don’t go betting on the Hornets — the Bucks are still 9-point favorites — but most books have Milwaukee as 11 or 12-point favorites. It isn’t a great day to bet on the Bucks to cover the spread.

A lot of the Charlotte optimism is based off of performances from Cody Martin and Miles Bridges.

Martin is projected to get 11 points, and over 5 rebounds and assists, for a total of 30.25 DraftKings FPTS. That’s a lot of points for his $4,900 price tag in daily fantasy, and Vegas is lower on him as well. DraftKings seems to have caught on to Miles Bridges, and he may not be worth the $8,200 mark he’s set at.

Fantasy basketball tips for Golden State vs. New York

Similar to the last matchup, dfsPro projects this game to be closer than what Vegas would indicate, with the Warriors as 2.5-point favorite.

Jalen Brunson is a great choice if you need a stud tonight. He is projected to get 49 FPTS, and is averaging 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists in his last 10 games. He has become a very consistent fantasy player, so he’s almost always worth the price. This will likely remain true as long as Julius Randle remains out. Brunson is questionable for tonight’s matchup, but he’s a great pick if he’s playing.

Go for Jonathan Kuminga ($6,100) against a depleted New York forward rotation. Our model projects him to conjur up 31 FPTS.

Fantasy basketball tips for San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City

If Jalen Brunson is ruled out, Victor Wembanyama ($10,100) is another great choice for a fantasy basketball lineup headliner. We project him to get 54 FPTS against the Thunder. The Thunder have an 81% chance of winning the game, and while our AI model doesn’t have them covering the spread, this Oklahoma City team should beat the Sours by more than 12.

On the Thunder side, it seems like a lot of players’ salaries are inflated. Our model projects most Oklahoma City players to underperform their salary range, possibly because they might not play the whole game in a blowout situation. Steer clear for today.

Fantasy basketball tips for Atlanta vs. Brooklyn

Take a look at a couple value picks for fantasy basketball tonight: Clint Capela and Cameron Johnson. They cost $4,900 and $5,300, which is great value. Capela is projected to pull in 26 FPTS and Johnson 23, but there will be plenty of shots to go around with Cam Thomas and Trae Young on the bench. This game has a lot of potential for budget picks.

dfsPro projects the game lines to be in line with Vegas, but I think taking Hawks money line (+102 on DraftKings) is pretty good value. Atlanta is the better team, and they have Dejounte Murray and Jaylen Johnson, who combine for more shot-making ability than all of the Nets without Cam Thomas.

Fantasy Basketball Lineup Starter

All in all, your lineup should look something like this:

I’m probably going to pick between Brunson and Wembanyama in order to free up some salary. Wait to see what happens with Brunson’s injury status, then make a decision.