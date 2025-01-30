NBA Player Props for Thursday, January 30

Identifying specific player props to take advantage of is a common practice I love to blend when entering a DFS lineup to double down on my instincts when trying to generate some wins for a specific NBA slate.

Here is a closer look at some my favorite player prop picks for today’s slate of games. These player props can be found on Underdog Fantasy.

Donovan Mitchell OVER 24.5 Points

The Cleveland Cavaliers roster can hit you in a multitude of ways with players like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley on the roster, but one consistent scoring presence for the Cavs all year long has been Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell delivered the goods yet again yesterday’s win against the Miami Heat with 34 points and six assists, which has in the midst of solid scoring burst well above his season average.

For some additional context, Mitchell is averaging a 23.9 points while chipping in with 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds on the season. Yet, his averages have jumped up to 31.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game over the last week.

Mitchell has scored 33+ points in six of his last nine games. This bodes well for his scoring upside entering a showdown against the Atlanta Hawks – who have been one of the worst units against opposing two guards in the league this season.

To be a bit more specific, the Hawks give up an average of 23.85 points per game to the position, which is the second highest mark in the league and is essentially right at the player prop mark.

Expect a talented scorer like Mitchell to give this Hawks defense issues throughout this con

Anfernee Simons OVER 2.5 Rebounds

It is worth mentioning that Anfernee Simons 2.8 rebounds per game this season and has a line lower than his season average as the prop line for this play.

Simons has registered a minimum of three boards in five of his last six contests while seeing 32+ minutes in every single one of those games.

Is Simons a terror on the glass? No, but his numbers on the year suggest this is a very achieveable line for a guard who has been on the court early, often, and always – which makes him a sneaky play for this prop.

Jaxson Hayes OVER 6.5 Rebounds

When Jaxson Hayes sees an expanded role in this Los Angeles Lakers lineup, he tends to crash the glass regularly.

In the two games this season where Hayes has seen north of 30 minutes, he has produced a minimum of nine rebounds.

Well, Anthony Davis has been ruled out for tonight’s contest against the Washington Wizards, who allow the most total rebounds per game (48.7) to opponents in the league this season.

In addition to Davis, LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith are both questionable for this contest, which could thin out this Lakers front court enough for Hayes to hit that 30 minute threshold for tonight.

Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points

Anthony Edwards is starting to look like the future superstar we have expected him to evolve into over the last eight games, scoring 28+ points in six of those contests.

One those great scoring outings took place just last night with Edwards shouldering the bulk of the offensive load in a winning effort against the Phoenix Suns with 33 points.

If there was ever a matchup to bank on a gifted scorer playing the shooting guard spot, it would be against the Utah Jazz – whose defense gives up an average of 23.5 points per game. For some additional context, that is the third highest mark in the league.

Keep in mind, this Jazz defense got torched by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Damian Lillard earlier this month, who scored 54 and 35 on this unit respectively against this unit.

Expect another big scoring night from the ANT Man in this contest.