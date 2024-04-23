NBA Playoff Props: Will Turner Turn It Around After Underwhelming Game 1?

Myles Turner’s Game 1 performance was forgettable, but there is reason to believe he will bounce back in Game 2, improving his scoring efficiency while maintaining the substantial shooting volume.

Additionally, our dfsPro model suggests that the Pacers’ backup point guard, T.J. McConnell, could be in line to continue his recent offensive surge.

Let’s break down our model’s projections and why my analysis aligns with it for this enthralling Game 2 matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers!

NBA Playoff Props for April 23

Myles Turner Over 17.5 Points (+100) – DraftKings

Turner was not shy about shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks despite missing 12 of his 17 field goal attempts; however, that bodes well for his Over backers in this game, as he has shot 52.4% from the floor this season.

Turner should bounce back in Game 2, especially with Brook Lopez planted firmly in the paint. He will play heavy drop coverage defensively.

Turner has also had solid success against the Bucks recently, averaging 19 points per game in his past six outings. His ten 3-point attempts in Game 1 are also a fantastic sign moving forward in this series.

Our AI-powered model projects Turner to finish with 20.5 points, 3.4 more (+19.88) than his season average of 17.1.

T.J. McConnell To Score 15+ Points (+280) – DraftKings

McConnell did not stick in the NBA due to his scoring ability. Instead, his hustle, high IQ, quick hands and feet, and passing ability have made him one of the league’s most coveted backup points guards.

However, McConnell has been putting up some impressive offensive numbers, scoring 10 or more points in 16 of the past 17 games and 15 or more points in five of his past six games.

Further, McConnell has combined an increase in volume with efficient scoring, taking double-digit field goal attempts in six consecutive games. This season, he has shot a mind-bogglingly impressive 55.6% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point land.

For Game 2 against Milwaukee, our model expects that McConnell will finish with roughly 15.9 points, 5.7 more (+55.88%) than his season average of 10.2. This projection indicates fantastic value on a prop that currently has +280 odds.

One Last Thought

The Pacers laid an egg in Game 1, watching Milwaukee break open an early lead up to 29 points. Indiana fought to cut that deficit by more than half, but it was ultimately too big of a gap to close, especially on the road.

Still, the overall play of Pascal Siakam was a positive takeaway; he finished Game 1 with 36 points and 13 rebounds. Indiana should also shoot better than 20.5% from 3-point land in Game 2, considering it is one of the better 3-point teams in the NBA.

Additionally, the Pacers seemed to figure out how to slow down Damian Lillard, who poured in 35 points in the first half but was held scoreless in the second half on 0-for-5 shooting.

If the ‘Cers can get a similar outing from Siakam and improved play from Turner and Tyrese Haliburton, they will be in a solid position to take Game 2 against a Bucks team that played to near-perfection on Sunday.

Stay updated throughout the NBA Playoffs, as our dfsPro model will continue to churn out picks daily!