NHL Best Bets: Erik Karlsson Tops Our AI-Powered Picks for March 26

Some of the NHL’s biggest names highlight our player prop picks for March 26, but the dfsPro projections have uncovered some additional diamonds in the rough for daily fantasy lineups across tonight’s 12 games.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered picks ahead of tonight’s slate!

AI-Powered Model Projects Plenty of Value Picks on Defense

Brandon Montour (RD – Florida Panthers)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.27, A: 0.54, S: 2.77, BLK: 1.18

The AI projections project Montour outplaying his average across the board tonight as the Panthers host the Boston Bruins. Montour has been heating up lately and is coming off a three-point game against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 24.

Luke Hughes (LD – New Jersey Devils)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.29, A: 0.72, S: 2.33, BLK: 1.45

The youngest of the NHL’s Hughes brothers has six points in his last five games with New Jersey. Our model projects a 166% uptick in goals, 137% in blocked shots and 144% in takeaways for Hughes tonight in his first career game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Morgan Rielly (LD – Toronto Maple Leafs)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.3, A: 0.41, S: 2.34, BLK: 1.21

Against Hughes and the Devils, Rielly is projected to have a massive uptick in goal potential (174%) with the Maple Leafs tonight. He hasn’t scored a goal since Jan. 16 against the Edmonton Oilers, but Rielly’s 247% increase in takeaway potential also makes him a solid value pick for tonight’s lineup.

Erik Karlsson (RD – Pittsburgh Penguins)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.27, A: 0.52, S: 2.7, BLK: 1.42

Finally, our model projects Karlsson to snap his three-game point drought tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. Karlsson has 23 points and a +8 rating in 38 career games against the Hurricanes, and his projections include a 144% increase in goals, 20% in points, 6% in shots on goal and 22% in blocked shots.

Red Wings’ DeBrincat Highlights Tuesday’s Forward Group

Alex Debrincat (LW – Detroit Red Wings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.34, A: 0.44, S: 2.71, BLK: 0.72

DeBrincat has three points in his last five games, including two assists against the New York Islanders last week. Our model gives DeBrincat sizable increases on his goal (7%), block (60%) and takeaway potential (120%) in a big game for the Red Wings against the Washington Capitals tonight.

Sean Monahan (C – Winnipeg Jets)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.51, A: 0.4, S: 2.34, BLK: 0.36

Despite his last goal coming against the Buffalo Sabres on March 3 and his last points (2 assists) coming against the New York Rangers on March 19, our model likes Monahan to outperform his averages tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Our AI-powered projections for Monahan include a 90% uptick in goals and a 29% uptick in points, as well as a 170% increase in his takeaway potential.

