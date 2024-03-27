NHL Best Bets: Daily Fantasy Value Picks for March 27

The Ottawa Senators face the Buffalo Sabres, and the Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Wednesday’s pair of Atlantic Division matchups.

Nikita Kucherov and Brady Tkachuk are among the NHL stars who highlight our player prop picks for March 27, but our dfsPro projections have uncovered some additional diamonds in the rough for your daily fantasy lineups.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for tonight’s games!

Value Picks for Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres

Zemgus Girgensons (LW – Buffalo Sabres)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.08, A: 0.08, S: 1.21, BLK: 0.58

Our AI-powered model projects a modest 1.76% increase in Girgensons’ shot potential against the Senators. His real value in tonight’s matchup, though, is in the massive 706% uptick in his expected takeaways.

Erik Brannstrom (RD – Ottawa Senators)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.1, A: 0.3, S: 0.86, BLK: 1.16

Brannstrom is riding a two-game point streak and is projected to outperform his average practically across the board tonight against the Sabres. Our model suggests sizable increases in his goal (110%), assist (37%), point (50%) and takeaway (188%) potentials.

Boris Katchouk (LW – Ottawa Senators)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.09, A: 0.23, S: 0.65, BLK: 0.73

Katchouk has just 10 points in 47 games this season, but his assist potential tonight against the Sabres is more than double his average (0.23, up 111% from 0.11). That leads to a 35% increase in point potential, from 0.24 to 0.32. However, our model projects Katchouk’s greatest strengths against Buffalo to be his takeaways (80% above average) and blocked shots (113% above average).

Tyson Jost (C – Buffalo Sabres)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.05, A: 0.04, S: 1.21, BLK: 0.41

According to our model, Jost is projected to double his average assists and blocks tonight against the Senators, at 111% and 113%, respectively. He is also projected to have a slight uptick in average point production, from 0.24 to 0.32 (34%).

Value Picks for Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Matt Dumba (LD – Tampa Bay Lightning)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.01, A: 0.16, S: 1.07, BLK: 1.12

While Dumba isn’t known for his point production, his dfsPro forecast predicts a decent uptick in assist potential (65%), as well as a modest increase in shot volume (2%) tonight against the Bruins. Like Girgensons, Dumba is projected to far exceed his average takeaways, from 0.12 to 0.91 (655%).

Parker Wotherspoon (LD – Boston Bruins)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.26, A: 0.3, S: 1.2, BLK: 1.14

Like Brannstrom, Wotherspoon is also riding a two-game point streak and expected to outperform his average in several categories tonight against the Lightning. Our model projects a 14% increase in goal potential, a 32% increase in points, a 44% increase in shots and a 300% increase in takeaway potential.

