NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 23

Four teams will have the opportunity to tie their Stanley Cup Playoff series during a four-game Tuesday slate.

Our AI-powered dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Tuesday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap. Let’s look at some of our model’s top value picks for Day 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Top Value Picks: Offense

Evan Rodrigues (RW – Florida Panthers, $3,200 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.29, A: 0.4, S: 2.33, BLK: 0.52

Florida Panthers winger Evan Rodrigues was held off the scoresheet in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but he has a history of postseason success with 11 points in 17 career playoff games. Our model projects Rodrigues to outperform his averages on offense in Game 2 and also likes him to block 50% more shots above his average.

Casey Mittelstadt (C – Colorado Avalanche, $3,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.38, A: 0.36, S: 1.71, BLK: 0.65

The Colorado Avalanche brought in Casey Mittelstadt at the trade deadline to give them more depth down the middle. He delivered, putting up 10 points in 18 games down the final stretch of the regular season before scoring a goal in Colorado’s Game 1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Our model does project an increase in Mittelstadt’s goalscoring potential tonight in Game 2, but it likes him to strip more pucks and block more shots above his average as well.

Luke Evangelista (RW – Nashville Predators, $3,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.31, A: 0.46, S: 2.05, BLK: 0.51

Nashville Predators rookie Luke Evangelista led all players on both teams with five shots on goal in 18:56 of ice time – nearly five minutes above his average – in Nashville’s Game 1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Our model likes Evangelista’s odds to find the scoresheet in Game 2, projecting a 57% increase over his average points per game.

Top Value Picks: Defense

Aaron Ekblad (RD – Florida Panthers, $3,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.29, A: 0.38, S: 1.71, BLK: 1.25

Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been part of four playoff runs with Florida prior to this one and will likely be relied upon for his skill and experience. He recorded an assist, five hits and a +2 rating in 21:33 of ice time in Florida’s Game 1 win over Tampa Bay, and our model projects sizable upticks in his average goals, assists and total points against the Lightning in Game 2

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (LD – Florida Panthers, $3,200 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.25, A: 0.38, S: 1.65, BLK: 0.88

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is another solid value pick on the Panthers’ back end after he registerred a shot on goal and five hits against the Lightning in Game 1. He comes at a lower price tag than Ekblad, largely due to the fact that he logs less ice time on average, but our model projects similarly hefty upticks in his offensive averages tonight in Game 2.

Darren Raddysh (RD – Tampa Bay Lightning, $3,400 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.23, A: 0.34, S: 1.27, BLK: 1.54

Our model projects Tampa Bay defenseman Darren Raddysh to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Panthers. He logged a career-high 19:06 of ice time per game during the regular season, and the Lightning trust him in big moments.

