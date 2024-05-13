NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for May 13 Playoff Games

Monday’s Stanley Cup Playoffs slate features the Carolina Hurricanes looking to force a Game 6 in their second-round matchup with the New York Rangers as well as the Colorado Avalanche aiming to pull even in their series with the Dallas Stars.

Our AI-powered dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Monday’s games to help daily fantasy managers fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top value picks for today’s playoff games!

Top Value Picks: Offense

Alex Wennberg (C – New York Rangers, $3,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.28, A: 0.23, S: 1.09, BLK: 0.72

Rangers center Alex Wennberg has just one point through eight playoff games, but our model projects a 22% increase in his total point potential tonight in Game 5 against the Hurricanes. According to the model, Wennberg is also expected to exceed his average in total takeaways in tonight’s contest by 77%, up to 1.18.

Joe Pavelski (RW – Dallas Stars, $4,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.31, A: 0.36, S: 2.08, BLK: 0.48

Stars winger Joe Pavelski has just one point through 10 playoff games, but, like Wennberg, his daily fantasy value can be found in his takeaway potential. Our model projects his regular-season average to more than triple tonight in Game 4 against Colorado, from 0.3 up to 1.03.

Jamie Benn (LW – Dallas Stars, $4,400 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.52, A: 0.42, S: 2.65, BLK: 0.48

Stars captain Jamie Benn already averages o.73 points per game, and our model projects a 28% increase over that average up to 0.93 in tonight’s matchup against the Avalanche. He is also expected to see a 33% increase in shots as well as an 8% increase in his average ice time.

Top Value Picks: Defense

Dmitry Orlov (RD – Carolina Hurricanes, $3,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.09, A: 0.32, S: 1.41, BLK: 0.76

The Rangers held Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov off the scoresheet for the first time this series in Game 4 on May 11; prior to that, however, he had a point in three straight games (1 goal, 2 assists) against New York. As such, our model projects him to outperform his offensive averages across the board tonight in Game 5 in addition to seeing a 7% increase over his average ice time.

Samuel Girard (LD – Colorado Avalanche, $3,200 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.17, A: 0.36, S: 1.62, BLK: 1.59

Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard has put a pair of shots on goal in each of Colorado’s last two games against the Stars, and our model projects a 30% increase over his average shots per game tonight in Game 4. According to our model, Girard is also expected to outperform his averages in takeaways and total points while seeing a slight uptick over his average ice time.

Erik Gustafsson (LD – New York Rangers, $2,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.16, A: 0.33, S: 1.24, BLK: 0.81

Rangers defenseman Erik Gustafsson snapped a five-game pointless streak with an assist on Will Cuylle’s goal in the first period of Game 4 against the Hurricanes, and our model projects a 20% increase in his average point potential tonight in Game 5. Our model also projects Gustafsson’s takeaway potential to more than triple his average in tonight’s contest.

