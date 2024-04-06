NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 6

An 11-game NHL slate on Saturday will feature postseason races galore, with the Stanley Cup Playoffs just two weeks away. Eleven of 16 playoff berths have already been secured, while all eight First Round matchups are still to be decided.

As players look to help their teams fight for their playoff lives, there will be several individual performances to keep an eye on during today’s slate, and our dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Saturday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for today’s games!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C – Los Angeles Kings, $3,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.29, A: 0.21, S: 1.99, BLK: 0.41

Our AI-powered model projects Los Angeles Kings center Pierre-Luc Dubois to outperform his averages in both shots (9%) and goals (47%) tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. He recorded an assist in the teams’ last meeting on March 25, a 3-2 Kings win.

Frederick Gaudreau (RW – Minessota Wild, $2,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.18, A: 0.22, S: 1, BLK: 0.72

According to our model, Minnesota Wild winger Frederick Gaudreau’s goalscoring odds are expected to nearly triple tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. He is also projected to see a 39% upticks in shots and a 74% increase in his points average, as he has found the scoresheet in each of the Central Division rivals’ prior three meetings this season (1 goal, 2 assists).

Cam Atkinson (RW – Philadelphia Flyers, $3,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.29, A: 0.31, S: 1.67, BLK: 0.68

Cam Atkinson scored a goal in the Philadelphia Flyers‘ 2023-24 season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and our model likes his goalscoring probability to increase by 46% when the teams meet again today. Atkinson has some defensive fantasy value as well, with our model projecting a 268% increase in takeaway potential and a 9% increase over his average in blocked shots.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Alex Vlasic (LD – Chicago Blackhawks, $3,100 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.28, A: 0.41, S: 1.25, BLK: 1.79

Our model projects Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic to outperform his averages across the board today against the Dallas Stars, including a more than 800% increase in goalscoring potential and a nearly 200% uptick in total points. Vlasic has recorded one assist in three meetings with the Stars so far this season.

Chris Tanev (LD – Dallas Stars, $3,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.08, A: 0.21, S: 0.84, BLK: 1.35

Dallas defenseman Chris Tanev hasn’t found the scoresheet in six games dating back to March 20. However, his daily fantasy value is found primarily in his takeaway potential, which our model projects to increase by nearly 150% today against the Blackhawks.

Erik Johnson (RD – Philadelphia Flyers, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.11, S: 1.16, BLK: 1.26

Flyers defenseman Erik Johnson is a solid value option for daily fantasy managers looking to add blueline scoring to their lineups at a bargain price. Johnson has yet to record a point this calendar year, but our model projects his point potential to be a whopping 447% higher than his average in today’s matchup with the Blue Jackets

