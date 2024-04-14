NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 14

A four-game slate on the final Sunday of the NHL regular season features three Western Conference matchups as well as one inter-conference contest.

Our dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Saturday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap. Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for April 14!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Jack Drury (C – Carolina Hurricanes, $2,900 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.21, A: 0.19, S: 1.4, BLK: 0.52

Our model projects Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury to outperform his averages in takeaways (221%) and blocked shots (10%) today against the Chicago Blackhawks, making him a solid value option as a two-way forward. Drury recorded an assist in the the teams’ last meeting on Feb. 19.

Mikael Backlund (C – Calgary Flames, $4,900 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.5, A: 0.41, S: 2.37, BLK: 0.42

Calgary Flames center has one goal in two games against the Arizona Coyotes this season, and our model projects him to outperform his offensive averages when the teams meet today for the third and final time in the campaign.

Kevin Rooney (C – Calgary Flames, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.14, A: 0.18, S: 0.69, BLK: 0.69

Kevin Rooney is another option at center further down the Flames’ depth chart. He has just three points in 30 games this season, but our model likes him to outperform his averages across the board – including a whopping 489% increase in in goalscoring potential – today against the Coyotes.

Yanni Gourde (C – Seattle Kraken, $2,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.24, A: 0.19, S: 1.69, BLK: 0.75

Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde is averaging more than 17 minutes of ice time per game this season, and our model projects his goalscoring potential to more than double his average today against the St. Louis Blues. He recorded an assist in the teams’ last meeting on Jan. 26.

Nathan Walker (LW – St. Louis Blues, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.15, A: 0.2, S: 0.89, BLK: 0.75

Blues forward Nathan Walker is a solid value option for DFS managers looking to add depth on the wing. Our model projects modest upticks over his average goals, assists and total points today against the Kraken. Walker’s true DFS value, however, lies in his takeaway potential, which is expected to increase by 284%.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Jarred Tinordi (LD – Chicago Blackhawks, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: A: 0.23, S: 0.91, BLK: 1.26

Our model projects Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi to see modest increases over his offensive averages today against the Hurricanes, but his takeaway potential is expected to be more than 10 times higher than his average. He ranks second on his team in hits (159) and fourth in blocked shots (90).

Kevin Korchinski (LD – Chicago Blackhawks, $2,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.16, A: 0.34, S: 1.31, BLK: 1.14

Rookie blueliner Kevin Korchinski rounds out today’s picks, with our model projecting him to more than double his averages in goals, assists and total points against the Hurricanes. He ranks fourth among Blackhawks defensemen with 19:36 of ice time per game this season and second with 1:49 per game on the man advatage.

