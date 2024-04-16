NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 16

With just 72 hours remaining in the 2023-24 NHL season, there is one postseason berth still up for grabs. Expect unlikely heroes to emerge as their teams fight for their playoff lives over the season’s final days.

Our dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Monday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap. Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for April 16!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Jack Drury (C – Carolina Hurricanes, $2,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.26, A: 0.23, S: 1.67, BLK: 0.6

Our model projects Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury to outperform his averages in takeaways (181%) and blocked shots (26%) tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, making him a solid value option as a two-way forward. Drury put four shots on goal in 12:26 of ice time in the teams’ most recent meeting on April 7.

Pat Maroon (LW – Boston Bruins, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.1, A: 0.25, S: 1.06, BLK: 0.63

Traded from the Minnesota Wild at the deadline, Pat Maroon has appeared in just two games for the Boston Bruins after missing the past three months due to injury. Maroon has averaged 14:37 of ice time over those two games, and our model projects him to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Ottawa Senators as he fights for future playoff minutes with his new team.

T.J. Oshie (RW – Washington Capitals, $3,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.27, A: 0.29, S: 1.99, BLK: 1

Our model projects Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers in a heavyweight bout for the final playoff spot in the East. Specifically, our model puts him at over 0.5 points and projects him to put two shots on goal while averaging 16:47 of ice time. Oshie recorded an assist in his last meeting with the Flyers on Dec. 14.

Sean Couturier (C – Philadelphia Flyers, $3,900 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.5, A: 0.3, S: 2.34, BLK: 0.47

Flyers captain Sean Couturier doesn’t have a goal since Feb. 10, but our model projects him to more than triple his goalscoring potential tonight against the Capitals. Despite a tough stretch that saw him healthy scratched for a handful of games in March and April, Couturier has seen a higher shot volume and increased ice time over his past three games.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Neal Pionk (RD – Winnipeg Jets, $3,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.25, A: 0.25, S: 1.94, BLK: 1.28

Our model projects exponential increases in Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk‘s average goal and takeaway potential tonight against the Seattle Kraken. He has three points (all assists) in his past five games, and he put two shots on goal in more than 21 minutes of ice time in each of the Jets’ last two games against Seattle last month.

Shayne Gostisbehere (RD – Detroit Red Wings, $3,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.29, A: 0.42, S: 1.84, BLK: 0.98

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere leads the Detroit Red Wings in assists this season with 44, averaging 0.55 per game. Although our model projects a slight decrease in his assist potential tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, it likes his takeaway potential to increase exponentially above his average. Gostisbehere is coming off a three-point performance (3 assists) against the Canadiens on April 15 in which he logged a season-high 22:56 of ice time.

