NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 25

A pair of the NHL’s Eastern Conference teams will have the opportunity to earn their first wins in their respective Stanley Cup Playoff series during a two-game Thursday slate.

Our AI-powered dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Thursday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top value picks for Day 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Top Value Picks: Offense

Jack Drury (LW – Carolina Hurricanes, $3,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.32, A: 0.3, S: 1.82, BLK: 0.2

Carolina Hurricanes winger Jack Drury has dished out an assist in each of Carolina’s first two games against the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs. Our model likes him to outperform his averages across the board on offense in Game 3, when the series heads to Long Island.

Mitchell Chaffee (RW – Tampa Bay Lightning, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.14, A: 0.09, S: 0.69, BLK: 0.79

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Mitchell Chaffee may not contribute much on the scoresheet, but he is a solid two-way forward who could add valuable depth to a DFS lineup. Our model projects a sizable increase in Chaffee’s takeaway potential in Game 3 against the Florida Panthers, as well as an uptick in blocked shots; he blocked three in Game 1 alone.

Luke Glendening (C – Tampa Bay Lightning, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.07, A: 0.03, S: 0.37, BLK: 0.56

Luke Glendening is another Tampa Bay forward who, like Chaffee, brings a defensive touch that adds two-way value. Our model likes Glendening to be a takeaway threat in Game 3 against the Panthers, projecting a 588% increase over his average to 0.93.

Top Value Picks: Defense

Niko Mikkola (LD – Florida Panthers, $2,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.11, A: 0.3, S: 0.41, BLK: 1.34

Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola is a large, physical back-end presence who has played some meaningful minutes so far in the playoffs. Our model projects him to outperform his offensive averages across the board in Game 3 against Tampa Bay, including a 93% uptick over his average total point potential.

Emil Lilleberg (LD – Tampa Bay Lightning, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: A: 0.16, S: 0.65, BLK: 1.26

Tampa Bay rookie defenseman Emil Lilleberg isn’t known as a scoring threat, but our model does project his average scoring potential to nearly double in Game 3 against the Panthers. Lilleberg is also highly effective in his own end, laying out four hits and blocking two shots in 17:00 of ice time in Game 2 for the Lightning.

Brent Burns (LD – Carolina Hurricanes, $4,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.4, A: 0.6, S: 2.63, BLK: 0.98

Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns carries a higher price tag as far as value picks go, but for good reason. Despite being held off the scoresheet in the first two games of Carolina’s playoff series against the Islanders, the veteran blueliner produced at higher than a point-per-game pace during the regular season. Our model projects all of Burns’ offensive numbers to increase over his averages in Game 3 against the Islanders, including 91% increase in scoring potential.

